EXCLUSIVE: 'I have discussed a film with Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan'; Atlee on his next in Hindi after Jawan

Looking at the worldwide success of Jawan, it has been established that director Atlee Kumar knows what he’s doing. A director with his head in the right place and a creative mind like no other, he made his Hindi debut with Shah Rukh Khan and broke all records. Recently, Pinkvilla got in touch with the man of the hour for a tête-à-tête wherein Kumar shared his experience of working with SRK and spilled the beans on his next Hindi project.

Atlee Kumar spoke about his next Hindi film after Jawan

In the candid conversation, the 5-time blockbuster director was asked if apart from Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan, is he in talks with other Bollywood actors for his next Hindi project.

Spilling the beans, Kumar said, “Every now and then, I discuss a lot of things with a lot of film lovers. Of course, me and Salman sir (Khan) has a discussion, me and Hrithik sir (Roshan) had a discussion long back, me and Ranveer sir (Singh), Ranbir sir (Kapoor), Vijay sir (Thalapathy) we had a discussion, Allu (Arjun) sir we had a discussion. As cinema lovers, we don’t stick to ‘ah, we’re going to stick to this thing’. We come with love, so, I like to work with you, I’ll love to work with you. So, we all have that synergy only thing you need is God’s blessing is a good script. Blessing is not a production or a budget or an ambi, it’s about a good script. ‘Yes, this is it. Yeah, we are going to do it'. So, we are all aligned to ideas, we’re going to work together. Once God’s blessing comes, I think something I’ll crack and I’ll move on.” (sic)

More about Atlee Kumar

Even though Atlee Kumar is a well-known director in the South Indian film industry and has delivered not one but many blockbusters in his career spanning a decade, he became a sought-after name among the Hindi film lovers after his debut with Jawan. After training as an assistant director, Kumar made his directorial debut with the Tamil-language romantic comedy-drama film Raja Rani in the year 2013.

