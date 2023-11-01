EXCLUSIVE: Author Sudha Murty opens up on secret to happiness, says, 'It depends on person to person'

Indian author, educator, and philanthropist Sudha Murty is best known for her philanthropy and her contribution to literature in Kannada and English. She was awarded the Padma Shri for social work by the Government of India in 2006. Now, Sudha Ji sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla where she opened up on various things such as the secret to happiness, contentment, acceptance, and many more.

Sudha Murty says happiness is a subjective subject

During an exclusive conversation with us, Sudha Murty was asked to share the secret to happiness. The notable figure said, "It's a highly subjective subject. It depends on person to person. For example, what I feel it's my content and I can tell that. I can make it a general rule for everybody. What should know what one can do, what cannot do. One should know one's plus, one's minus, one's strength, one's weakness and given set of circumstances because nobody is perfect. Whatever work is given if I can do, can maximize my effort and do that, I think you get the sense of content and then content is always your happiness."

She further added, "There's nothing to do with money, nothing to do with honors, nothing to do with your achievements but if you realize that this is the maximum thing I can do and I can achieve that much, the result may plus or minus you get the content and that's what has happened to me."

She also opened up on juggling multiple roles, her love for teachin, learnings from children, and revealed what it's like to be Sudha Murty.

