EXCLUSIVE: Nitesh Tiwari & Madhu Mantena in talks to get Yash to play Raavan in Ramayana

With KGF and KGF 2, Yash positioned himself as one of Indian Cinema’s biggest crowd puller and the rockstar since then has taken it as a responsibility to sign a script that justifies his presence after two monstrous blockbusters. He has been offered films from across industries – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada – but the actor is taking his own sweet time before zeroing in on his next. While Karan Johar has already offered him the character of Dev for Brahmastra 2, we hear, Yash has another Bollywood offer in his hands. According to sources, Madhu Mantena and Nitesh Tiwari are in talks with Yash to play Raavan in their cinematic adaptation of Indian Epic, Ramayana.

“Yash wants to do a spectacle and is planning his game with a certain vision in mind. He is hearing scripts from across the industries, and has narrowed down on 4 to 5 scripts which have the potential of being his next. One of the 5 is the Nitesh Tiwari directed Ramayana. Yash is mighty impressed with the pre-visualisation of the film and has been doing meetings with the team of Ramayana. He will be taking a call on his immediate next film within the next 2 months,” revealed a source close to the development.

Apart from Ramayana, Yash also has a jungle adventure, a sci-fi film and a gangster drama under the discussion stage. Brahmastra 2 on the other hand fizzled out after some initial conversations. "Madhu and Nitesh are keen to get Yash on board the film," the source shared. For those unaware, in 2019, Madhu Mantena and Nitesh Tiwari announced their plans of making the Indian Epic, Ramayana, as a big screen spectacle for the global audience. It was touted as one of the most ambitious projects of Indian Cinema, and the pre-production work is in progress ever since then. The team has been in talks with Ranbir Kapoor to play lord Ram in the film. While the actor too has shown interest and indirectly confirmed the offer in an interview during film promotions, he is yet to sign a dotted line. “Ranbir too is waiting for the entire film to be cast before signing the dotted lines. It’s a prestigious project and he wants everything to be perfect before committing to play the divine role,” added the source.

Nitesh Tiwari aims to start by Summer 2023

If Yash agrees to be a part of Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari will take it on floors by Summer 2023, however, if the casting doesn’t happen, there is a high possibility of him doing another film. “He has another script ready. While Ramayana is a pet project, he doesn’t want to compromise on the casting front. Hopefully, everything shall fall into place,” the source signed off.

Ramayana is being produced by Madhu Mantena with Allu Aravind. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more news.