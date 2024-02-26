EXCLUSIVE: Crack will be made with Akshay Kumar only, says Neeraj Pandey

In 2016, Neeraj Pandey and Akshay Kumar announced their collaboration on a psychological thriller, Crack. The news made headlines all across the country as it marked the reunion of actor – dir,ector duo after memorable films like Baby and Special 26. Soon after, the film was put on the back burner. Back in the day, Pandey had informed about script issues in Crack and the film since then died a natural death.

Akshay and I will work together at the right time, says Neeraj Pandey

Over the years, there has been a constant demand from the fans on a probable reunion of Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey duo. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Neeraj Pandey informed that he would love to reunite with Akshay with the right script. “There’s nothing at the moment, but why not? If there is something and when the right time comes, we would work together,” said Neeraj.

When asked if he hopes to revisit Crack in the near future with a new actor, Pandey was quick to response. “If Crack gets made, it will be with Akshay only and no one else,” he set the record straight. Neeraj is presently ruling the roast by balancing between theatrical and digital medium with content like Special Ops, Khakhee, and Freelancer doing well on the digital medium.

We are planning to make Freelancer 2, says Neeraj Pandey

The filmmaker is clear to juggle between both mediums. “These are exciting times that allow you to explore stories in different formats. It’s a great blessing, and with the advent of OTT, you can explore different stories at the same time. I will be making content for digital and theatrical,” Neeraj informs.

Watch full interview with Neeraj Pandey here:

While Special Ops 2 is in the post production stage, is he planning to make more parts to Special Ops 3 and Freelancer 2? “If the audience encourages us to make another one, why not? As for Freelancer, we are also thinking something to take it forward,” he concludes.

