EXCLUSIVE: Dunki Teaser, and Sam Bahadur Trailer to screen with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3

The countdown for the release of the most awaited Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led Tiger 3 has begun. While the advance bookings open from November 5, the exhibition community has started to chart out the programming calendar for this action-packed espionage thriller. The film’s run-time is around 155 minutes and the showcasing is planned keeping in mind all the trailers that will preview before the film and at the interval.

Watch out for Dunki Teaser & Sam Bahadur Trailer on the big screen with Tiger 3

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Pen Marudhar and RSVP have cracked a big deal with the national and non-national chains to showcase the teaser/trailer of their upcoming films on the big screen with Tiger 3. “YRF doesn’t attach the trailers of any non-YRF products to the film print and hence, the distributors of Dunki and Sam Bahadur have struck a deal with exhibition community for showcasing of their respective assets. It’s variable from cinema hall to cinema hall, but most of the properties will screen Dunki Drop 1 and Sam Bahadur Trailer from November 12,” revealed a source close to the development.

The Sam Bahadur Trailer is expected to hit the digital world on November 7, with a grand launch in Delhi. Apart from the two newly launched assets, the teaser of Animal and the trailer of Farrey will also be showcased at several properties. “While the intent was to launch a trailer of Animal for Tiger 3, but now, the makers will launch it at a later date. With massive footfalls expected in cinema halls over the next few weeks, the idea is to inform the viewers about the slate of upcoming releases too and maximize the reach,” the source concluded.

About Tiger 3, Sam Bahadur & Dunki

Tiger 3 is the fifth film of YRF Spy Universe fronted by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif with Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The Maneesh Sharma directorial also features Shah Rukh Khan in an extended cameo as Pathaan with a short glimpse of Hrithik Roshan as Agent Kabir. Talking of Sam Bahadur, the Vicky Kaushal starrer is set to hit the big screen on December 1 alongside the Ranbir Kapoor-led Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal.

Dunki on the other hand marks the first-ever collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, who are two of the biggest brands of Hindi Cinema. Their social comedy is ready to hit the big screen globally during the Christmas 2023 weekend. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

