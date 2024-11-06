EXCLUSIVE: Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi reveals bringing her own vegetables from Delhi to Mumbai for THIS reason: ‘Our beetroots look like beetroots’

The much-awaited third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives premiered on October 18, 2024, bringing back the iconic Bollywood wives, along with Delhi divas Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi, who added their own flair to the drama. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shalini Passi made a surprising revelation: she brings vegetables from Delhi whenever she visits Mumbai because she believes the quality is much better in her hometown. She even joked that the beetroots in Delhi actually look like beetroots!

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shalini Passi shared that she carries her ‘own vegetables’ from Delhi to Mumbai. She said, “I carry my own vegetables from Delhi when I come here like beet and all. It’s terrible.”

The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame went on to praise the vegetable quality in Delhi, noting how much fresher and better they look, especially with proximity to Punjab. She said, "The quality of vegetables is so much better in Delhi. Of course it's better as we are next to Punjab. Our beetroots look like beetroots."

Season 3 of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives took on a lively Mumbai vs. Delhi theme. Original cast members Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh represented the Mumbai side, while newcomers Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, and Shalini Passi brought Delhi flair to the mix, adding fresh dynamics to the drama.