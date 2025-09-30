EXCLUSIVE: Farah Khan breaks silence on unfollowing Deepika Padukone, says ‘was first of few people to see her when Dua was born’

Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan have made it to the headlines after the news of them unfollowing each other on Instagram came out. This had come after the filmmaker took a dig at her 8-hour working shift demand for the second time in her vlog. Now, Khan has exclusively spoken to Pinkvilla and reacted to the entire fiasco, revealing that they were not following each other earlier, too.

Talking to Pinkvilla, she said, “To begin with, we were not following each other earlier, too!! We had made a pact during the Happy New Year shoot that we wouldn’t communicate on Instagram, instead, direct message and call. We don’t even wish birthday wishes on Insta because Deepika doesn’t like it. Also, my 8 hour comment wasn’t a dig it was to make Dilip say that he will now also work 8 hours when he actually works just for 2 hours!”