Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Split Not Mutual? Everything You Need to Know About Their Reported Breakup After 19 Years

A piece of shocking news is coming in from the Hollywood industry. Popular actress Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly separated after almost two decades together. This news left all their fans in shock, more so because the reports add that the split was not mutual and that the actress really tried hard to save it.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been living apart since the summer

As per reports in TMZ, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been living apart since the beginning of this summer. Sources close to the couple have said that the decision was not mutual. Kidman had been making efforts to save the relationship, unfortunately, it didn’t work in her favor, as Urban seems to have already moved on.

As per an insider's information, the portal quoted, “Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home.”

Nicole Kidman’s sister has come to support her

Nicole Kidman is reportedly focusing on her two daughters and making sure to hold her family together through this tough time after Keith has left. As per reports in PEOPLE, the actress’s sister has been there like a rock for her and has come together to support one another.

“She didn’t want this,” the source added. “She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

Neither Nicole nor Keith has confirmed whether there is going to be a divorce or not. Hence, it remains unclear if this separation will lead to a divorce.

It was in April 2024 that Nicole spoke so fondly of her husband in an interview with PEOPLE. She had called herself lucky to have Keith. His love gives her the ability to go do whatever she has to do because she knows where she can come back to.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s love story

Kidman and Urban first met each other in 2005, after which sparks flew between the two. These two announced their engagement in May 2006 and married just the following month in a romantic ceremony at St Patrick’s Estate in Sydney. The couple are parents of two daughters: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

