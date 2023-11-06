EXCLUSIVE: SS Rajamouli to kick off Mahesh Babu’s SSMB 29 from April 2024

Ever since the release of RRR in March 2022, there has been ample of speculation on the shooting schedule of India’s biggest director, SS Rajamouli’s next fronted by Mahesh Babu. The film was initially slated to go on floors in 2023, however, the maverick filmmaker needed more time to finish his script and also get equipped with international technology for this African Jungle Adventure.

SSMB 29 screenplay is expected to be locked by December

While it’s still a work in progress on the pre-production front, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that SS Rajamouli and the team are looking to start shooting for SSMB 29 from April 2024. “SS Rajamouli and his father, KV Vijayendra Prasad, are presently busy giving finishing touches to the script of this African Jungle Adventure. The entire screenplay draft is expected to be locked by the end of this year,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that a team is simultaneously working on the tech check for this jungle adventure. “After RRR scaling new heights, SS Rajamouli has become the global face of cinema. He is in talks with two global studios (Disney & Sony) to partner on this feature film with the idea of taking the content to the remotest corners of the world. While the storytelling pattern will stick to the Indian flavor, the visuals will be a result of some of the best of technology coming into play. The shoot will take place at real locations as also sets in India and abroad,” the source informed adding further that Mahesh will undergo extensive prep for this film.

Rajamouli to make a rooted jungle adventure with Mahesh Babu

While the world is that of a global jungle adventure, we previously reported that Mahesh Babu’s character will have traits of Lord Hanuman in the film. “Rajamouli films are deeply rooted in Indian Mythology and Epics, and the upcoming jungle adventure will be no different. He is a master of his craft and knows how to merge the Indian tales in a format that makes it a must-watch big-screen spectacle,” the source concluded.

The workshops for Mahesh on SS Rajamouli’s next begin early next year, right after the release of his Trivikram-directed Guntur Kaaram. There is also a chatter within the industry about a spin-off to charaters from Bahubali in the offing, but we have not got clarity on the same from credible sources. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

