Gadar 2 Advance Booking Box Office: Sunny Deol film surpasses RRR, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, directed by Anil Sharma and starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma is all set to release in theatres in a little over a day. The film is a sequel to the all time blockbuster Bollywood film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and the fact that it is a sequel of such a celebrated film has ensured excellent pre-sales. With a day and a few hours still to go, the Sunny Deol starrer has sold 1.25 lakh tickets in national chains, indicating that by the end of the advance bookings period, it will have sold well over 2 lakh tickets. While the bookings are excellent in national chains, they are outstanding in non national chains and single screens.

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues Has Sold More Tickets Than Blockbuster Films Like RRR (Hindi), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 A Day And A Few Hours In Prior

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues has sold 1.25 lakh tickets in top 3 multiplex chains as at 5pm on August 9th, 2023. Of the 1.25 lakh tickets, PVR has contributed around 53000 tickets and Inox and Cinepolis have managed to have sales of around 43000 tickets and 29000 tickets respectively. This means that Gadar 2 has already sold more tickets than blockbuster films like of RRR (Hindi), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. As mentioned earlier, the film will have sold over 2 lakh tickets by the end of 10th August, 2023. It is to be noted that Gadar 2 is releasing alongside OMG 2. Since there are programming issues, the Sunny Deol led film is facing capacity issues in a few centers. In all likelihood, the film would have had a better opening had there be no screen-sharing issues.

Following is a list of advance bookings for the Hindi version of Indian films post pandemic in Top 3 national chains

Pathaan: 5.56L

KGF Chapter 2: 5.15L

Brahmastra Part 1 Shiva: 3.02L

Adipurush: 2.85L*

Gadar 2: 1.25L (as at 5pm on August 9th)

83 The Film: 1.17L

Drishyam2: 1.16L

RRR: 1.05L

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 1.03L

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 80.5K*

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 73K

Laal Singh Chaddha: 63K

Vikram Vedha: 60K

Satyaprem Ki Katha: 58K*

Jug Jugg Jeeyo: 57K

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan :56K

Gangubai Kathiawadi: 56K

Shamshera: 46K

Samrat Prithviraj: 41K

Ram Setu: 39K

Bholaa: 36K

Raksha Bandhan: 35K

Bhediya: 33K

The Kerala Story: 32K

Cirkus: 31K

Shehzada: 30K*

Thank God:26K

OMG 2: 25K (as at 5pm on August 9th)

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: 22K*

Ek Villain Returns: 22K

Doctor G 18K

Uunchai 12K

Selfiee: 8K

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: 6K

Watch the Gadar 2: The Katha Continues Trailer:

About Gadar 2

During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina. The film is a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had the backdrop of the partition of 1947.

Advertisement

Where And When To Watch Gadar 2

Gadar 2 can be watched at a theatre near you from the 11th of August, 2023. Advance bookings for the film are now open.

ALSO READ: Did Sunny Deol 'compromise' on his fees for Gadar 2? Director Anil Sharma reveals