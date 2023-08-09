Gadar 2 Advance Booking Box Office: Sunny Deol film surpasses RRR, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2
Gadar 2 has crossed the total number of tickets sold in top national chains of blockbuster films like RRR (Hindi), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2, a day & a half in advance. Set for a huge opening.
Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, directed by Anil Sharma and starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma is all set to release in theatres in a little over a day. The film is a sequel to the all time blockbuster Bollywood film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and the fact that it is a sequel of such a celebrated film has ensured excellent pre-sales. With a day and a few hours still to go, the Sunny Deol starrer has sold 1.25 lakh tickets in national chains, indicating that by the end of the advance bookings period, it will have sold well over 2 lakh tickets. While the bookings are excellent in national chains, they are outstanding in non national chains and single screens.
Gadar 2: The Katha Continues Has Sold More Tickets Than Blockbuster Films Like RRR (Hindi), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 A Day And A Few Hours In Prior
Gadar 2: The Katha Continues has sold 1.25 lakh tickets in top 3 multiplex chains as at 5pm on August 9th, 2023. Of the 1.25 lakh tickets, PVR has contributed around 53000 tickets and Inox and Cinepolis have managed to have sales of around 43000 tickets and 29000 tickets respectively. This means that Gadar 2 has already sold more tickets than blockbuster films like of RRR (Hindi), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. As mentioned earlier, the film will have sold over 2 lakh tickets by the end of 10th August, 2023. It is to be noted that Gadar 2 is releasing alongside OMG 2. Since there are programming issues, the Sunny Deol led film is facing capacity issues in a few centers. In all likelihood, the film would have had a better opening had there be no screen-sharing issues.
Following is a list of advance bookings for the Hindi version of Indian films post pandemic in Top 3 national chains
Pathaan: 5.56L
KGF Chapter 2: 5.15L
Brahmastra Part 1 Shiva: 3.02L
Adipurush: 2.85L*
Gadar 2: 1.25L (as at 5pm on August 9th)
83 The Film: 1.17L
Drishyam2: 1.16L
RRR: 1.05L
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: 1.03L
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 80.5K*
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 73K
Laal Singh Chaddha: 63K
Vikram Vedha: 60K
Satyaprem Ki Katha: 58K*
Jug Jugg Jeeyo: 57K
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan :56K
Gangubai Kathiawadi: 56K
Shamshera: 46K
Samrat Prithviraj: 41K
Ram Setu: 39K
Bholaa: 36K
Raksha Bandhan: 35K
Bhediya: 33K
The Kerala Story: 32K
Cirkus: 31K
Shehzada: 30K*
Thank God:26K
OMG 2: 25K (as at 5pm on August 9th)
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: 22K*
Ek Villain Returns: 22K
Doctor G 18K
Uunchai 12K
Selfiee: 8K
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: 6K
Watch the Gadar 2: The Katha Continues Trailer:
About Gadar 2
During the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma), back home. Ameesha Patel reprises the role of Sakina. The film is a sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which had the backdrop of the partition of 1947.
Where And When To Watch Gadar 2
Gadar 2 can be watched at a theatre near you from the 11th of August, 2023. Advance bookings for the film are now open.
