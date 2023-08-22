EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar in talks for Begin Again Remake; Nitya Mehra to direct

Farhan Akhtar recently took the digital world by storm when he announced the much-awaited Don 3 with Ranveer Singh coming on board to play the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. The film will go on floors by the end of 2024, once Ranveer Singh wraps up shooting for Baiju Bawra and hit the big screen in 2025. Before investing all his energies in the new Don film, Farhan Akhtar will be exploring the actor in him. According to sources close to the development, Farhan Akhtar is in advanced talks to feature in director Nitya Mehra’s next film to be produced by Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment.

Farhan Akhtar gears up to play a musician in Begin Again

“Farhan, and Nitya in talks for a musical comedy for a while now, and things are in advanced stages of development at the moment. It’s said to be a remake of the 2013 Hollywood classic, Begin Again, and will go on floors by the end of this year with a start-to-finish schedule. The film chronicles the journey of a musician, who goes on to produce an album that breaks all the records,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that both Farhan and the female protagonist play characters rooted against the backdrop of the Indian Music Industry.

Nitya Mehra is in talks with a young actor to play the female protagonist in Begin Again (Hindi). The film is touted to be Farhan’s next acting venture. “Farhan was also committed to doing Champions for Aamir Khan Production, but the film as of today is slated to go on floors in January 2024. This will be followed by another acting assignment for Farhan, to be produced by Excel Entertainment and then finally Don 3,” the source added.

Farhan to act in 3 films before Don 3

The paperwork for Begin Again is yet to be done, and once everything is on paper, the makers will be making an official announcement. Farhan’s last acting stint was with Rakeyesh Omprakash Mehra on Toofan. Nitya Mehra has previously worked with Farhan in the capacity of a producer in Baar Baar Dekho and Made in Heaven. In a recent interview with Khaleej Times, Farhan Akhtar had opened up about his plans for the coming 2 years. He had said, "So, my focus is currently on Don 3 and Jee Le Zaraa will be picked up post that. I'm also doing two films next year before we get into Don 3, as an actor. In January, I will start a film that is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions. It's being directed by RS Prasanna, who directed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. He's a great director. Then I will do another film for Excel Entertainment, which will start roughly in June or July. And then I get into directing Don 3."

About Begin Again

A chance encounter between a down-and-out music-business executive and a young singer-songwriter, new to Manhattan, turns into a promising collaboration between the two talents.

