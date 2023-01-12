Rashmika Mandanna opens up on controversies, films, and more: 7 revelations made by the Varisu actress
Rashmika Mandanna is currently on a high with the grand opening of her latest outing Varisu. Here are the 7 revelations made by the actress, on controversies, films and more.
Rashmika Mandanna is going through an excellent phase in her acting career, with some highly promising projects in her kitty. The young actress has established herself as one of the most sought-after leading ladies in the South Indian film industry, with some powerful performances and successful films. Rashmika is now also focusing on her Bollywood career and is a part of some of the most-awaited projects in the industry. However, the actress has also been making headlines owing to controversies and social media trolling.
In a recent interview with journalist Baradwaj Rangan for the Galatta Plus YouTube channel, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about the controversies, her upcoming films, and much more. Here are the 7 revelations made by the Varisu actress. Have a look...
1. Rashmika on why she never takes her success seriously
Interestingly, the popular actress revealed that she never takes her success. According to Rashmika Mandanna, she never felt that she has 'made it'. Even when her family and friends ask her if she feels content with her acting career, the actress never feels that. Rashmika revealed that she still feels that she has miles to go, and added that she has just started.
2. Finding faults in her performances
Interestingly, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that she is never totally happy with her performances. After watching her own films, the actress always feels that she could've played her role in a better way.
