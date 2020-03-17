EXCLUSIVE: Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kapil Sharma Show shooting at Film City comes to a halt amid COVID 19 fear

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

After coronavirus toll in India crosses the toll of 100, Mumbai’s Film City has come to a standstill as it cancels the shooting in its premises.

After the coronavirus cases in India crossed the toll of 126, with maximum cases found in Maharashtra, the nation has come to an almost standstill. Not only the novel coronavirus has affected the corporate world, but the showbiz industry is also facing the consequences of this outbreak. In a first of its kind, the entertainment industry has been witnessing a partial shutdown. Not only the celebrities have suspended the shootings of their respective projects, but several movies have also been postponed for release.

And now, in a recent development, the shootings at Mumbai’s Film City has also come to grinding halt. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Subhash Shantaram Borkar, Joint Managing Director of Film City, stated that they have received a notification from the BMC Commissioner office to suspend the shooting at their premises. Following the orders, Borkar revealed that they have cancelled the shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi among others at Film City. “We are concerned about people health first. Some of the shootings that were happening here are The Kapil Sharma show, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiwadi and many Marathi and Hindi serials. All have been stopped with immediate effect,” he added.

Check out the pics of Gangubai Kathiawadi sets after the shooting was halted in Film City:

Talking about this sudden break in the industry, a camera attendant from the sets of Dil Jaise Dhadke... Dhadakne Do asserted that this halt has given him a chance to take a break and be with his family. He asserted, “I have been working for six years without a break. I am going to my village and enjoy my break. I know my producer will take care of me.”

Meanwhile, the shooting of Endemol show Me Honar Superstar has also been cancelled amid the coronavirus fear. An official from the show asserted that while they were supposed to begin the shoot, they later cancelled it off after watching Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray's message expressing concerns over the highly contagious virus.

Pinkvilla

