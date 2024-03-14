EXCLUSIVE: Kapil Sharma to throw grand party for Ed Sheeran tonight; singer to appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show?

Global musical icon Ed Sheeran is currently in India for his upcoming musical tour in Mumbai. He has also been immersing himself in the local ambience. From visiting a local school to meeting several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and others, the singer has been making considerate amount of buzz. On the other hand, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is all set to throw a grand party for the global singer tonight.

