EXCLUSIVE: ‘I feel really grateful’; Alia Bhatt reflects on professional and personal milestones at Red Sea Festival

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt had a pretty impressive year. From basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to making her Hollywood debut and then winning the National Film Award for Best Actress, a lot has happened for which the actress is immensely grateful.

Alia Bhatt reflects on professional and personal milestones achieved this year

On the professional and personal front, actress Alia Bhatt has graduated a step further. Currently, she is representing Bollywood at the Red Sea International Film Festival held in Saudi Arabia. At the closing ceremony, the actress exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla and reflected on the year that was.

During the candid chat, Alia, who looked ravishing in her off-shoulder bejeweled gown, was pleasantly surprised to realize that it’s already been eleven years that she has been a part of the industry. “Who’s counting!” she laughed. With her daughter Raha by her side, she saw Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani succeed at the box office and Heart Of Stone impress cinephiles.

Looking back, we see her impressive career trajectory perfectly blended with some amazing personal milestones. Reflecting on the year, the Raazi actress shared, “I just feel really grateful. I keep my fingers and toes crossed every day. Lots of love in my heart and gratitude.”

Take a look:

When quizzed about how she feels to be at the prestigious Red Sea Film Festival closing ceremony, the Gully Boy actress said that she’s enjoying her time. The actress also praised the organizers and lauded them for putting it all really well. “It is only their third year and I think it’s so fabulously put together, it’s so well-organized. It’s been such an easy travel here and been so well taken care of,” she said adding that she loves being a part of film festivals.

The Udta Punjab star further divulged that she loves any medium that celebrates the power and magic of the films. “So, I’m really honored and privileged to be here and I can’t wait for the night to begin.”

What’s next for Alia Bhatt?

After enjoying her time holidaying with Raha and her husband Ranbir Kapoor, Alia was quick to resume work. She is busy filming for her upcoming project Jigra, helmed by Vasan Bala. The film is expected to make its cinematic debut on September 27, 2024.

