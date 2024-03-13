The Kapil Sharma show’s Sunil Grover shares heart-touching video; says, ‘Exclusive for me’

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover is all set to return with the much-awaited show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, which will soon stream on Netflix despite their fallout seven years ago. The actor received praise for his performance in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan. A few hours ago, Sunil Grover took to his Instagram to share a video of a street performer. He wrote in the caption, “Exclusive for me!”

Street performer's exclusive performance for Sunil

In the video, Sunil Grover was seen sitting beside the street performer while he was performing for him. The performer was singing a Punjabi song for Sunil Grover. Fans were quick to react to the post. Just after he posted the video, fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “Sunil sir is a true gem,” Another user commented, “Down to Earth.”

Rihanna's photo with a twist

Previously, Sunil Grover posted a photo featuring himself and his long-time co-star Kapil Sharma alongside pop sensation Rihanna. However, there's a unique twist to the story. The image actually captures a moment when Rihanna was leaving India from the Jamnagar airport and invited two paparazzi members to pose with her. The faces of these paparazzi members have been digitally swapped with those of Sunil and Kapil.

For those who might not know, in 2017, there was a widely-discussed incident involving Sunil and Kapil. The two, along with the team of The Kapil Sharma Show, were returning from Melbourne when Kapil, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, got into a confrontation with Sunil. It's said that Kapil even hit Sunil with a shoe and slapped him. Sources say that despite this, Sunil remained composed, tolerated physical and verbal abuse from Kapil, and quietly distanced himself from the situation.

About Sunil Grover:

Sunil Grover started his acting journey through theater before venturing into television, where he gained prominence with shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights With Kapil, and The Kapil Sharma Show. His memorable portrayals of characters like Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati on Kapil's shows earned him widespread recognition. Sunil's acting talent also shines on the silver screen, with roles in hit movies such as Ghajini, Baaghi, Pataakha, Bharat, Goodbye, and Jawan. Excitingly, Sunil is set to appear in an upcoming Netflix show alongside Kapil Sharma and their team, with further details to be announced soon.

