EXCLUSIVE: Giorgia Andriani on being referred to as Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend; 'I do find it demeaning'

Giorgia Adriani and Arbaaz Khan were in a relationship for a while and it created a lot of buzz. Their relationship began after Arbaaz's marriage with Malaika Arora ended in 2017. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Giorgia confirmed her breakup with Arbaaz and also opened up about being always referred to as his girlfriend.

Giorgia Adriani on Arbaaz Khan

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Giorgia Adriani opened up about being referred to as Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend. She said that it was 'demeaning' for her. She said, "I do find it demeaning for someone's personality to be addressed as someone's girlfriend, or someone's boyfriend or someone's something. I find it very demeaning. I have lived my life, till now all my struggles, all my work, all my preparations...my evolution to become what I am now to be called 'somebody's girlfriend'. I definitely find it very demeaning. I wish not to be called that anymore."

Check out her full interview:

Giorgia Adriani confirms breakup with Arbaaz Khan

During the same conversation, Giorgia also confirmed that she has broken up with Arbaaz. She said: "We were friends, we were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him, I will always do."

She then added, "The relationship that he had with Malaika (Arora) did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now to be called somebody's girlfriend, I don't, I definitely find it very demeaning. We both knew that it wouln't have lasted forever. It was very different." Giorgia also said that Arbaaz’s equation with Malaika Arora did not have an impact on their relationship.

In an earlier interview with Bollywood Hungama, Giorgia explained that the pandemic changed her equation with Arbaaz. “The lockdown has made us think. In fact, it has made people either come closer or to drift apart", she said. She also praised Arbaaz's ex-wife Malaika Arora.

