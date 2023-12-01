EXCLUSIVE: Giorgia Andriani confirms breakup with Arbaaz Khan; says, 'I will always have feelings for him'

Giorgia Andriani and Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan have been in a relationship for the last few years after the latter ended his marriage with Malaika Arora in 2017. Despite their divorce, Malaika and Arbaaz continue to co-parent their son, Arhaan.

During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Giorgia confirmed her breakup with Arbaaz, opening up about it for the first time.

Giorgia Andriani confirms breakup with Arbaaz Khan

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Giorgia Andriani revealed that she has broken up with Arbaaz Khan. She said, "We were friends, we were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him; I will always do."

Giorgia added, "The relationship that he had with Malaika (Arora) did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now to be called somebody's girlfriend, I don't; I definitely find it very demeaning. We both knew that it wouldn't have lasted forever. It was very different."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW:

Earlier, Giorgia talked about her wedding plans with her boyfriend, Arbaaz Khan, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. She said, "But coming to wedding or marriage, to be honest, it is something that we're not really looking at."

Further, she said that the pandemic changed her relationship with Arbaaz and added, "The lockdown has made us think. In fact, it has made people either come closer or to drift apart." She also talked about Arbaaz's ex-wife, Malaika, and said she really likes her and greatly appreciates her journey.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz and Giorgia have always been in the news for their age gap of more than twenty years, but the duo had never let it affect them.

ALSO READ: Marriage on Arbaaz Khan and girlfriend Giorgia Andriani's mind?