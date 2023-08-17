EXCLUSIVE: Guns & Gulaabs star Gulshan Devaiah confirms Alia Bhatt, Vasan Bala’s next; Details inside

Guns & Gulaabs, one of the highly anticipated web series is set to have its grand premiere on Netflix, this weekend. The comedy thriller series is set in the backdrop of the 1990s. The series features a stellar star cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav, in the lead roles. Now, in a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Dulquer, Rajkummar, Gulshan and TJ Bhanu opened up about the Raj and DK series. Along with many topics, Gulshan interestingly revealed that his friend and director Vasan Bala is working on his next project with Alia Bhatt.

Guns & Gulaabs star Gulshan Devaiah confirms Alia Bhatt, Vasan Bala’s next

In a recent exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Guns & Gulaabs star Gulshan Devaiah confirmed that his friend and director Vasan Bala is working on his next project with Rocky Aur Rani Kii prem Kahaani actress Alia Bhatt.

When Gulshan was asked if he will be seen working for Vasan in the near future as many people want a reunion, the actor said, "I have no idea. I mean if he has something on his mind then he can ask me. But I don't know."

Revealing Vasan's upcoming project with Alia, Gulshan further added, "I think he is working on his next film right now and I think he's doing a film with Alia so I wish him all the best."

Then, Rajkummar was heard whispering to Gulshan, "Were you supposed to say that?" To which Gulshan said, "Yeah I saw the news." Then Rao said, "Aa gayi na?" After Gulshan gave him the green signal, Rajkummar also funnily confirmed that Vasan is doing his next project with the Heart of Stone actress.

Watch the full interview:

Earlier Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the yet-untitled project is a prison break story, directed by Vasan Bala. He is known for helming critically-acclaimed movies like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Monica, O My Darling. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors around September this year.

About Guns & Gulaabs

The Netflix show Guns & Gulaabs has been receiving a lot of attention since the trailer release. The series is reportedly inspired by the British TV series Misfits of the World. Along with Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav, the Raj and DK directorial also features Satish Kaushik, Pooja Gor, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Ashmith Kunder, Goutam Sharma, Vipin Sharma, and others in the other pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Guns & Gulaabs will premiere on August 18, 2023.

