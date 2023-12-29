Salaar Week 1 Box Office: Prabhas starrer grosses Rs 352 crores in India; Nizam emerges best performer
Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, will be going past the Rs 500 crore worldwide mark over the extended New Year weekend.
Salaar closed its first week with Rs. 352 crore at the Indian box office. The film held well in the Hindi version over the weekdays, though there were some steep drops in South India, especially other than Nizam. The second weekend is another extended weekend with a big holiday for New Year Day on Monday. Salaar will be aiming to cross the Rs. 400 crore mark on Sunday. It will likely cross Leo to enter top five grossers of the year at the Indian box office on Monday or Tuesday.
The box office collections of Salaar at the Indian box office are as follows:
Friday: Rs. 95.25 crore
Saturday: Rs. 62.50 crore
Sunday: Rs. 68.50 crore
Monday: Rs. 53.50 crore
Tuesday: Rs. 31.50 crore
Wednesday: Rs. 23 crore
Thursday: Rs. 17.75 crore
Total: Rs. 352 crore
Nizam Emerges Best Performer For Salaar
The best performance for the film has come in Nizam, with a gross of Rs. 89 crore in the first week. The film stands third in list of all time grossers just behind RRR and Baahubali 2. Ceeded also performed strongly, especially considering the recent Prabhas films have underperformed in the region.
The Hindi Version Of Salaar Saw Strong Holds And Will Propel The Collections Going Forward
The Hindi version was the next best thanks to very strong holds on weekdays. Elsewhere the collection came to low levels in Andhra on weekdays, from here the recovery will be a challenge for the distributors. Karnataka had a good first week total but the trend wasn’t as good. Kerala and Tamil Nadu saw big drops over weekdays and the run here will likely be over after second weekend.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collection of Salaar at the Indian box office is as follows:
Nizam: Rs. 88.50 crore (Rs. 51.75 crore share)
Ceeded: Rs. 22 crore (Rs. 15.25 crore share)
Andhra: Rs. 63.50 crore (Rs. 40.50 crore share)
AP/TS: Rs. 174 crore (Rs. 107.50 crore share)
Karnataka: Rs. 34.50 crore (Rs. 18 crore share)
Tamil Nadu: Rs. 18 crore (Rs. 7.50 crore share)
Kerala: Rs. 13.50 crore (Rs. 5.75 crore share)
North India: Rs. 112 crore (Rs. 48.75 crore share)
India: Rs. 352 crore (Rs. 187.50 crore share)
