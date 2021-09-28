EXCLUSIVE: Here’s all you need to know about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Jodhpur holiday; Deets Inside

After Ranbir Kapoor and ’s Ranthambore holiday earlier this year with their respective families, and and , the Brahmastra actors were recently spotted in Jodhpur, where the couple is celebrating RK’s 39th birthday. They are reportedly staying at a luxury resort, which is also known for its Safari camp. Pinkvilla has learnt that Ranbir and Alia have been wanting to take a small vacation for a while now.

“They will be in Rajasthan for about three days, before returning back to the bay on Thursday. The Jodhpur holiday was a last minute plan. While they have been wanting to take a vacation, they were also busy completing their respective projects. But they recently worked out their dates in a way, so that they can spend some time together on Ranbir’s birthday. No family member or a friend will be joining them this time, and they are definitely not there to scout for their wedding locations,” informs a source close to the couple.

Ranbir and Alia’s love for safari is evident. In 2019, the duo’s wildlife safari pictures from Kenya had gone viral on the social media, which was followed by their Ranthambore outing, and now the latest one again in Rajasthan. On Tuesday, Ranbir’s actress-mother also took to Instagram to wish her darling son. “Happy birthday my Hearbeat. Love n blessings in abundance,” she wrote.

On the work front, Alia completed shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR last month, and had announced Darlings’ wrap earlier this month. She also has Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.

She will resume shooting for ’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani after her return from Jodhpur. Ranbir too has an interesting line up of films ahead, including Brahmastra, Shamshera, Animal, and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with .

