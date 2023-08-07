EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan decided title for Krrish; Know the process behind naming Koi Mil Gaya's sequel

Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan are very fine filmmakers who have enamored movie enthusiasts for decades. Among their many celebrated films, shines a very special film Koi Mil Gaya, which initiated the Krrish franchise. To celebrate 20 years of their film Koi Mil Gaya, the duo, along with film critic Komal Nahta, graced Pinkvilla for its prestigious Masterclass. In the event hosted by Himesh Mankad, the trio shared a lot of anecdotes and trivia related to the celebrated film Koi Mil Gaya apart from also touching upon Krrish and the futures of their superhero franchise.

Hrithik Roshan Decided The Title For The Movie Krrish. Know How He Came Up With That Term

Rakesh Roshan shared that the Krrish title was given by Hrithik. He was naming it something else but Hrithik insisted that since they were making a superhero film, a name needed to be given to the character, which could act as the title of the film and which could be used even in the films going forward. When Hrithik was asked about what convinced him to go ahead with 'Krrish' as the name of the character and the title of the film, he said, "If we were going ahead with a symbolic superhero, it had to be a name that is quick on the tongue and it would sound a bit fantastical. Krishna is where Krrish comes from. And the way we constructed how the name lands in the film is that the mother takes a promise from him that he won't reveal his identity to anyone. In the circus, when he sees that the people are in danger, he hides his identity by picking up a clown's mask. He wears that clown's mask and goes and saves people and when he is saving this little boy, to be able to connect with him and to feel safe to come out, he introduces himself to him and he is about to say 'I am Krishna' but he remembers his mother's promise and stops at Krrish. He says 'I am Krrish' and does not continue. So the kid tells everyone that he is Krrish and that's how it came up."

Krrish's Prequel Koi Mil Gaya Re-Released In Select Theatres Across India To Celebrate Its 20 Glorious Years

Koi Mil Gaya was re-released in theatres on the 4th of August, 2023 to celebrate its 20 glorious years. The film got a lot of love and praise all over again, from the fans and admirers. You can watch Koi Mil Gaya in theatres till Thursday the 10th and you can watch the full Pinkvilla Masterclass interaction on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

