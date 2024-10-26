Munjya’s Abhay Verma expresses desire to meet King star Shah Rukh Khan during Diwali: ‘Aankhon se aarti utarunga…’

Abhay Verma has been in the limelight in 2024 for his breakthrough role in the horror comedy Munjya. In August, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the actor has been cast in the upcoming movie King, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. In a new interview with a portal, Abhay expressed his desire to meet SRK during the Diwali celebrations. He also shared that he would do the superstar’s aarti with his eyes.

In a recent conversation with the Hindustan Times, Abhay Verma opened up about his plans for the upcoming festival of Diwali. He revealed that he would be celebrating with his colleagues from the industry and has some ‘pretty exciting’ places to visit for the festivities.

Abhay further mentioned that it would be the ‘best’ Diwali for him if he gets to meet Shah Rukh Khan during one of these celebrations. He compared the feeling to firecrackers bursting inside him.

The actor added, “Main bhi apne mann mein aarti ka thaal tayyar rakhunga invisible. Aankhon se aarti utarunga main jaise Ram ji ki Ayodhya lautne pe hui hogi (I will also keep the aarti plate ready in my mind, invisible. I will do his aarti with my eyes like it would’ve happened to Lord Rama on his return to Ayodhya).”

In the exclusive update, Pinkvilla revealed that Abhay Verma has been cast in King to play a key catalyst. A source close to the development stated, “Abhay Verma has got a lot of appreciation for his performance in Munjya, and the same is reflected in the kind of offers coming his way. He has bagged a key role in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. He is excited to venture into this tentpole feature film.”

King is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Gauri Khan along with Siddharth Anand. Abhishek Bachchan is reported to play the antagonist in the action thriller. The film is expected to go on floors in January 2025 and wrap shoot by August or September. Pinkvilla revealed that the makers are targeting a theatrical release date of Eid 2026.

