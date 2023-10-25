EXCLUSIVE: 'I am always overbudget and on every film', Karan Johar reveals why he struggles to budget movies

Karan Johar is a filmmaker who has directed and produced some of the country's most loved films. Even after being in the industry for over 25 years, he continues to be passionate about telling good, powerful stories. Of the many questions that Karan Johar was asked in a fan segment from Pinkvilla's exclusive Masterclass, the one that caught most people's attention was his answer on the biggest challenge that he has faced as a filmmaker in his long filmy journey.

Karan Johar Reveals That He Struggles With Budgeting His Films

In a fan segment from Pinkvilla's exclusive Masterclass hosted by Himesh Mankad, the My Name Is Khan director was asked about the greatest challenge that he has faced as a filmmaker. He answered saying, "We face many challenges but the one challenge that we constantly end up facing is the budget. I, for some reason, am an indulgent director and an even indulgent producer. So I am always overbudget and on every film". He continued, "My CEO, my best friend from school (Apoorva Mehta) is constantly reprimanding me. I was bad in maths in school and I'm bad in maths today. My mathematics and budgeting just don't co-exist. And for some reason, I never land up making a film in a budget and that has been the biggest challenge."

Watch the fan segment from Karan Johar's Exclusive Pinvkilla Masterclass:

Karan Johar Tells Why He Backs The Directors Who Ask For More Budget For Their Films

Karan Johar then shared an anecdote on what really happens in the budget meetings of Dharma Movies. The maverick director said, "You know when budget meetings happen, I am like I want to start weeping because you know I feel like I'm on the receiving end and I am getting dagger looks from everyone like, 'Why did you do this. Why did you make this film overbudget' and I'm like, 'I take full responsibility', because I am an inherently indulgent producer and when a director comes to me, I just feel like I should give him or her everything they want to make their film. Having said that, we are trying to be in control but let's hope I manage. That has been my biggest challenge". Karan Johar is a benevolent producer and has produced the most expensive film of Bollywood yet, that is Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva.

Karan Johar has an exciting slate of films that are set to come out soon. His next presentation is an aerial thriller, Yodha, which releases on 8th December, 2023. The film directed by Pushkar Ojha stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna. Karan revealed that fans of Sidharth Malhotra would be extremely proud of him after watching Yodha. The next season of his much awaited talk show, Koffee With Karan, is set to premiere on 26th October and the guests for the first episode are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Shah Rukh Khan deserves his silence’: Karan Johar on SRK’s absence from Koffee with Karan