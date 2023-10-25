EXCLUSIVE: ‘Shah Rukh Khan deserves his silence’: Karan Johar on SRK’s absence from Koffee with Karan

Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar have worked together on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, My Name Is Khan, and Dear Zindagi among others. The two share a bond of friendship that goes beyond cinema to the extent that SRK has always been the best man for Karan to amp up the stakes of his talk show, Koffee with Karan.

No Shah Rukh Khan on Koffee with Karan this year

As Karan is all gearing up for the new season of the show, there have been speculations on SRK marking his presence to sip a coffee with KjO. However, in an exclusive conversation at the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Karan Johar confirmed that SRK won’t be making an appearance in the new season of the talk show. “With all due respect, he is there but I don’t think he wants to be in the forefront and speak. I think he deserves his silence. As fans and filmmakers, we should give him that,” said Karan explaining the absence of King Khan from the show.

In the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Karan also confirmed that he would love to direct SRK and Kajol in a feature film again and is hoping to team up with the King on a feature film soon. Karan also addressed the gender politics in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and informed how Shabana Azmi had pointed out critical aspects taking the film back in the day. Karan also gave an update on the possibility of reuniting with Kartik Aaryan on a feature film.

Earlier in the first part of the interview, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported about Karan’s plan to make Dulhania 3. The filmmaker had also confirmed being in talks with Salman Khan for a feature film, which he would announce at the right time. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

