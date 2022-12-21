EXCLUSIVE: ‘I am the reality check in this mad world of Cirkus,’ says Pooja Hegde on Rohit Shetty’s comedy
In the Pinkvilla Masterclass with Cirkus team, Pooja Hegde opened up on her role in Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated film. Here's what she has to say...
Cirkus, the highly anticipated Rohit Shetty directorial is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on December 23, Friday. Popular star Ranveer Singh is set to play the first double role of his career in the film, which is touted to be an out-and-out fun-filled entertainer. As reported earlier, Cirkus is set at the ending of the 1960s and depicts the comedy of errors caused by two pairs of identical twins. In the Pinkvilla Masterclass with the Cirkus, leading lady Pooja Hegde opened up on her role in the film.
Pooja Hegde on her role in Cirkus
Interestingly, the popular actress, who is joining hands with both Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty for the first time in her acting career, stated that her character is the only 'reality check' in the mad world created by the hitmaker.
