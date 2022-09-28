EXCLUSIVE: ‘I like to celebrate Salman Khan’s stardom on big screen’: Ali Abbas Zafar on reuniting with his Sultan

Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan have collaborated on films like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. The director-actor duo ride on a 100 percent success record and over the years, there has been constant conjecture about their fourth collaboration. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ali confirmed that he is indeed planning a film with the superstar, but its too soon to comment on the timelines. Talking about the combination, Ali says, “God has been kind that my name is there with him as a combination of actor and director. I have always said that he is a huge star and I love him as a person.”

The director adds, “What I like doing with him is celebrate his stardom on the big screen and that’s what quintessential cinema fans want. Over a period of time, directors have often celebrated big stars on the screen and the audience has given a lot of love to them. With Salman sir, I want to write characters which stand up to his persona on screen.” Ali reveals that the two decided to take a break after Bharat, but with 3 years since the release, a reunion is due. “I always told myself, when Salman sir and I reunite, it should be that film where people say that the character stood up to what we have done in past.”