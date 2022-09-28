EXCLUSIVE: ‘I like to celebrate Salman Khan’s stardom on big screen’: Ali Abbas Zafar on reuniting with his Sultan
Ali Abbas Zafar confirms that after Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat, he is working on a script that reunites him with Salman Khan for the fourth time. Read details
Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan have collaborated on films like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. The director-actor duo ride on a 100 percent success record and over the years, there has been constant conjecture about their fourth collaboration. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ali confirmed that he is indeed planning a film with the superstar, but its too soon to comment on the timelines. Talking about the combination, Ali says, “God has been kind that my name is there with him as a combination of actor and director. I have always said that he is a huge star and I love him as a person.”
The director adds, “What I like doing with him is celebrate his stardom on the big screen and that’s what quintessential cinema fans want. Over a period of time, directors have often celebrated big stars on the screen and the audience has given a lot of love to them. With Salman sir, I want to write characters which stand up to his persona on screen.” Ali reveals that the two decided to take a break after Bharat, but with 3 years since the release, a reunion is due. “I always told myself, when Salman sir and I reunite, it should be that film where people say that the character stood up to what we have done in past.”
So what’s the status quo on their fourth film? “Well, I am working on a character at the moment. Once that is ready, I will share it with Salman sir. Then move on to writing. Once he is happy with the film, we will be back together inshallah. It’s all work in progress at the moment.” But does he work on characters before scripts for Salman? “Yes, because he is so big with the audience. It’s not worth making a film with him until and unless you find that right character who does some kind of justice to his persona. The character and film need to look humongous – something that the fans wait for.”
Ali concludes, “It also needs to be a story that demands his presence because his diaspora of the audience is so huge – be it in India or International belts. That’s where a major amount of my work goes and that’s what I am working on. Let’s say, I am in the process of locking a story that warrants his presence.”
While there is still some time to get things rolling on the Salman Khan film, Ali is presently working on the pre-production of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It’s confirmed for a Christmas 2023 release.
