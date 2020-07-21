EXCLUSIVE: The idea behind Ajay Devgn’s all white look in Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai spilled by Milan Luthria

As Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Emraan Hashmi, Prachi Desai starrer Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai gears up for its 10th anniversary, director Milan Luthria shared an exclusive story about the lead star’s all white look.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Milan shared the thought that went into making Ajay Devgn’s all white look iconic. He shared that overall 37 suits were made for Ajay for his character Sultan Mirza by taking inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan’s film Deewar. However, after having him try them all, they felt that an all white look would be more apt for his character. The director of the blockbuster also shared that all the 37 suits that were made for Ajay were altered and used for others in the film.

Talking about Ajay’s look, Milan said, “37 suits were made for Ajay Devgn using references of Amitabh Bachchan from Deewar. After grumbling and trying them all, we decided to have him wear only white, and all the clothes made for him were altered and used for the other actors in the film.”

The film is all set to complete a milestone on July 30, 2020, as it turns 10. Ajay Devgn's role as Sultan Mirza is one of the most iconic characters. The style, the aura, and the authority that he had for this gangster role created a huge stir upon release. His all-white outfit and outstanding dialogues were the highlights of Sultan Mirza. Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai was produced by Ekta Kapoor‎; ‎Shobha Kapoor.

