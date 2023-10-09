EXCLUSIVE: Jamnadas Majethia spills details of the song Naach Naach from the awaited Diwali release Khichdi 2

Khichdi was a very famous television show in the early 2000s. The comedy ensemble featuring 'The Parekhs' found a lot of love from family audiences. The first Khichdi film released in theatres in 2010 and turned out to be an average success. 13 years after the first Khichdi film, the team of Khichdi is back together for Khichdi 2. The teaser of the film was received well and now the first song from the film titled Naach Naach has also released. In an exclusive audio interview with Pinkvilla, Jamnadas (JD) Majethia talked in length about the first song from Khichdi 2, co-starring Supriya Pathak, Pratik Gandhi and many others.

Jamnadas Majethia Talks About How It Was To Bring The Team Of Khichdi 2 To Dance To Naach Naach

When JD was asked about how it was to bring the entire team of Khichdi to dance to Naach Naach, he said, "It was very very interesting to get the entire team of Khichdi to dance because nobody thought or imagined song or dance in Khichdi. But we knew it that to give the feel of a big type movie on the big screen, we will have to have it included. Till now, we have made people laugh and I am sure that in the picture also, we will make them laugh. But what is the new thing is that if we can entertain, then why not amuse them and surprise them with some fantastic dancing. So it was first about having a song that is well woven with the story and that can take the story further because it has to come organically."

JD then talked about the team responsible to make Naach Naach the song that it is.He said, "We had to choose the right song. Chirantan, the music director, Chirantan Bhatt, has created an amazing song. I thank Anurag Bedi of Zee Music for that, to introduce us to Chirantan Bhatt, and we approved in the first go. The minute he got us a scratch tune, we said, 'Done. Super-hit song'. And then, I rehearsed for many days. They all are good dancers and I was very nervous. I had the leading part in the entire song, so I had to practise a lot. I was very nervous. I get nervous for only one thing in my life and that is dancing. I dance very well in parties and all but this is where I have to dance in front of the camera. So I was nervous. To make this song a huge song, cinematic, with dancers and crowd, so who else can do it better than Ganesh Acharya. So we approached Ganesh Acharya and he immediately said, 'Main karta hoon. Yeh main hi karunga.' He added scale to the song. The entire team came to practise and we had fun. When the Khichdi team is there, humour has to be there. Lot of cracking jokes, lot of fun. The rehearsal was full of laughter for Ganesh and his team also and for everybody in the shoot."

Watch the Khichdi 2 Teaser

JD Reveals Who He Finds As The Best Dancer In The Song Naach Naach

When Mr Majethia was asked to reveal who he felt was the best dancer in the song, he said, "If you see the song, you will find me the best dancer in the song (laughs). But I feel, Supriya Pathak Kapoor comes across as one of the best dancers in the group. Of course Vandana, Keerthy very close, and Rajeev, Angad ji have also put in efforts. But, main practise karke thoda nazdeek pohoch gaya hoon (I have practised and have come slightly closer to them)."

JD Talks About The Biggest Challenge While Shooting Naach Naach And The USP Of Khichi 2

Talking about the biggest challenge while shooting for Naach Naach and the greatest USP of Khichdi 2, JD said, "The biggest challenge was that we had to do the song on our set and then Ganesh ji had to go out of country so we had to do it. Our sets take time. The kind of hook steps in the dance, the tempo and rhythm it has, and it was at night so we had to all be up till the morning. We could only do it once the sun sets, in the dark. And we had to finish it before sunrise. Those were logistic challenges. But the biggest thing was of the six of us dancing, the hook steps, and going right and coordinating and we could all do it very well. The biggest USP of Khichdi 2 is the madness. The craze; the craziness of this family, the humour. And this movie is an adventure-comedy, which has a fantastic storyline. Trust me, I'm not exaggerating, at few places, people will fall down from their chairs. They'll laugh that much."

Khichdi 2 is making the right amount of noise prior to its release. The comedy ensemble releases in theatres on the 17th of November, 2023. Start making your plans to watch the film with your family.

