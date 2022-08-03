EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor calls Arjun Kapoor ‘the wisest’, reveals how she tackles failures

Janhvi Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her recently release OTT release GoodLuck Jerry. Fans have been praising her acting skills and loving the film as well, Well, Janhvi is on a roll professionally. She has a lot of exciting projects in her kitty. Janhvi is someone who has received a lot of love and has created her mark in the industry. But along with that, she has also faced failures and criticisms at times. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Janhvi revealed how she tackles failures.

When asked if she discusses how to tackle failure with her brother Arjun Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor replied, “I don’t think I have discussed it but I have seen them tackle so many things in life, so many ups and downs and 1 thing that I have learnt from both of them is that however hard circumstances get, however, dejected you feel and sometimes from no fault of your own, you have to keep going and keep believing in the person you are and continue doing what you love. And I saw it in my dad when he was going through a tough phase before No Entry and how relentless he was and how it would have been very easy for him to be a defeated man but he kept going and he still keeps hustling every day.”

Janhvi Kapoor further added, “and I see it in Arjun Bhaiya who I think is one of the wisest people I know. Who at times has had enough reasons to believe that the world is against him but still approaches every situation with so much grace, humility and honesty and hard work and that is something that I look up to in both of them.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in Siddharth Sen’s Good Luck Jerry. She now has Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline. She recently finished shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, where she will be featuring with Varun Dhawan. Janhvi also has Mili.

