EXCLUSIVE: Jawan advance booking expected to open on August 27; Shah Rukh Khan is READY to arrive

The countdown for the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen has started as the release of the Atlee-directed Jawan is around the corner. The action-packed entertainer is all set to release on September 7, and the film has fetched phenomenal response in the pre-sales in the international markets. The early trends are indicating an opening even bigger than Pathaan in the international belts, yet again reinforcing the age-old domination of SRK outside of India. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the advance booking of Jawan is expected to open in India on Sunday, August 27.

Shah Rukh Khan and Team ready to open Jawan's advance booking from Sunday

“Shah Rukh Khan and the team of Jawan are opening the advance booking for this actioner ahead of the usual trend seeing the excitement in the audience. The cinema halls all across have already started getting inquiries on the ticket sales and this has led to the team opening up the bookings 10 days before the theatrical release,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Jawan is headed to be the widest release till date for Shah Rukh Khan.

“Jawan is a proper Pan India film from Hindi Film Industry but obviously, it is ready to get a wide release. The Atlee directorial will not just be the widest release for SRK, but also the biggest for any Hindi Film. The exact screen count will be known closer to the release,” the source added. Jawan also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi in key roles with a cameo appearance from Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. The film is expected to set several records through its opening weekend - In India and Overseas - with the opening expected to be the biggest for a film of Hindi Origin.

Jawan marketing to take place for the coming 2 weeks

There will be some promotional events too taking place in the coming few days leading to the film’s release on September 7. “The hoardings will be up across the cities for the coming 2 weeks, and the Purview will also be showcased in the cinema halls consistently. There will be posters placed in the theatres, apart from some other promotional events,” the source concluded. After the Purview and 2 songs, the team of Red Chillies is now expected to launch the 3rd song titled Ramaiya in the coming week. The same has already been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification.

After the release of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki, which is set to hit the big screen during the Christmas 2023 weekend. He is also a part of director Sujoy Ghosh's next with daughter, Suhana Khan, which is expected to go on floors by the end of this year.Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for non-stop updates on the advance bookings of Jawan once

