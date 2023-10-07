EXCLUSIVE: Na Umra Ki Seema Ho actress Rachana Mistry in talks for JD Majethia's NEW SHOW

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon hit the TV screens for the entertainment of the viewers. Pinkvilla exclusively informed the ardent readers about Student of the Year 2 fame Abhishek Bajaj signing a new show based on the devil versus angels concept. We also broke the news about Maira Dharti Mehra and Rohit Chaudhary bagging the lead roles in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's new show Daalcheeni. Now, we at Pinkvilla bring to you insider information about the popular actor and producer JD Majethia's upcoming project under his banner.

Rachana Mistry to play lead role in JD Majethia's new show

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that JD Majethia and his production team are working religiously on a new project for a leading channel. The show is said to have a Gujrathi backdrop. We at Pinkvilla have also exclusively learned that actress Rachana Mistry has been roped in to play the lead role in the show. Rachana was last seen in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho opposite Iqbal Khan. Her character and acting chops garnered her a lot of appreciation from fans.

JD Majethia's previous show

JD Majethia and his production house is known to produce lighthearted and slice of life kind of stories that many Indian families relate to. They have many popular shows in their kitty. Some of them include Khichdi, Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai, Baa Bahu Aur Baby among others. The production house currently produces the popular Pushpa Impossible starring Karuna Pandey in the lead role. We contacted JD Majethia to get a confirmation on the buzz, he said, "Well, yes, we are coming with a new show but I can't comment on who's finalized yet. It's quite soon to comment. Rachana is in our consideration though."

