Khichdi EXCLUSIVE: JD Majethia’s new look reminds of Himanshu, Is the project coming back in 2023? Find out

He further adds, “I really consider that to be my best transformation till date, and ofcourse I got a lot of compliments for it as well. Thankfully I am ageing gracefully. Though an actor needs to constantly change his look depending on the character he plays, and since something exciting is coming up on the acting front in 2023 - I thought this was the right time to have another makeover. Plus it’s the new year and I really wanted to try something fresh”.

Last year, JD Majethia was in the news for his new look, and before the end of 2022 the producer-actor has undergone another makeover. It has raised many eyebrows as it reminds one of his look as Himanshu Chandrakant Seth from Khichdi. “I am a producer, but I am also an actor at heart. But you know every actor somewhere is a little insecure about his greys, and mine became extremely evident during the pandemic. However, I always embrace the change and evolution that every human goes through, and my friend and celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim helped me in that process by giving me a makeover that changed everything,” says Majethia.

Since the look resembles a lot with Himanshu from Khichdi, is the popular project coming back with a new season? “Aatish (Kapadia) and I always love to give our viewers something new every year, and we always respect their demands. The viewers have been inquiring about Khichdi for more than a decade now, and while I can’t reveal much at this point - all I can say is acting ki kuch khichdi pak rahi hai,” laughs Majethia, who has been receiving a lot of love for his new look as well.

“After undergoing the transformation, it took me some time to adjust to this new look as I had been used to the other one for a while now. In fact, I remember my dog too started barking the moment I entered my house post the makeover. He couldn’t recognise me initially but the moment he heard me he rushed towards me. My family and my colleagues at work were equally surprised, and the feedback has been very positive. Everyone’s been saying that I look a lot younger and very much like Himanshu from Khichdi now, and are inquiring if the show’s coming back in 2023. But all I can say at this point is - wait and watch,” shares Majethia, who has been prepping for the look for the last two to three months, with equal focus on his daily workout and diet as well.

Meanwhile, how excited is he about the future of Khichdi? “I am honestly very excited. There is not much comedy content on TV at this point, and while Khichdi is already an established brand - whenever we bring it back for the audience, it will be packaged in a completely new and more entertaining way. Whenever people mention cult comedies they talk about Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Andaz Apna Apna, Hera Pheri and Khichdi, and when there is a demand like that we obviously have to do something about it. Toh kuch khichdi pak zarur rahi hai, but kya aur kab - just wait and watch for that,” the filmmaker concludes.

About Khichdi

Khichdi has been presented to the audience in four formats - Khichdi, Instant Khichdi and Khichdi Returns on television, and Khichdi: The Movie was released in the theatres. While the TV shows had been unveiled in 2002, 2005 and 2018 respectively, the film was released in 2010. All the four versions have been backed by Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia. It revolves around an unusual Gujarati family, and how they would make their way through hilarious situations. Over the years, the Parekhs have become a household name, and are one of the most popular families on Indian television. The show is also still popular for many of its dialogues.

Among many series’ that had made a comeback on TV during the Covid-19 pandemic, Khichdi was one of them besides Ramayan, Mahabharat and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Actors who have been a part of this series includes - Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Jamnadas Majethia, Dina Pathak, Nimisha Vakharia, Kirti Kulhari, Kamlesh Oza, and Tina Parekh, among many others. The show has bagged many awards at Indian Television Academy Awards and Indian Telly Awards. Khichdi: The Movie had special cameos from Farah Khan and Satish Shah.

Other famous shows

Other popular shows backed by Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia are Sarabhai vs Sarabhai featuring Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan and Rajesh Kumar. Baa Bahoo Aur Baby which was headlined by Sarita Joshi, Arvind Vaidya, Benaf Dadachandji, and Deven Bhojani among a few others. More recently they produced Wagle Ki Duniya with Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati, Bharti Achrekar, Anjan Srivastav, Chinmayee Salvi, and Sheehan Kapahi, and Pushpa Impossible with Karuna Pandey, Sarita Joshi and many other talented actors. There was also Bhakharwadi with Deven Bhojani, Paresh Ganatra and Krunal Pandit, and Badi Door Se Aaye Hain with Raghavan and Rupali Bhosale.