EXCLUSIVE: Rupali Ganguly on her bond with Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai cast: 'When we interact, it's always madness'

Rupali Ganguly, who rules over television as Anupama, sure does know how to keep her fans hooked on-screen as well as off-screen. Before Anupama came along, Rupali ruled hearts for her character Monisha played in the cult show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, even years after the show went off air which is now available on OTT. Though it has been years since the show ended, the cast of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai still shares an amazing and close bond. Rupali who is quite a social media enthusiast and shares glimpses of her life online and her recent banter with Sarabhai co-stars was loved by the netizens. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai fun banter:

On January 31, Rupali Ganguly took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Subah 5 baje good morning honi hai aur abhi tak good night bhi nahi hua Who all awake? And what time do u have to be up in the morning? #latelate." Sumeet Raghavan who played Sahil, her on-screen husband in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, instantly replied to Rupali's tweet. The Wagle Ki Duniya actor wrote, "Monisha, matkadhar baba ki kripa se mom Twitter pe nahi hai. Varna iss faltu time pass ke liye ek dozen taane maarti thi. Shayad dad ne screenshot nikalke bheja hoga mom ko...narayan narayan..." Rupali was quick to reply in Monisha's style, she wrote, "Toh main ab Manglu Baba se sawa rupaya chadhake mannat mangoongi (SRK wali nahi asli wali) ki daddyjee ne meri iss harkat ko ignore kiya ho PS - waise bhi woh mere team mein hai Mummyjee ke chamche." Not only Sumeet but Satish Shah, who played Monisha's father-in-law, joined the banter and he chimed in, "Jo Kuchh mai ab tak ignore kar chuka hoon uske saamney yeh toh kuchh bhi nahi Monisha betaa...." Soon after this, the Twitter thread is definitely a treat for all Sarabhai fans out there. One fan even excitedly asked about a reboot of the show, "Whaaaaattt is happeningggggggggggg kya wo ho raha hai jiska we all have been waiting?"

Take a look at their tweets:

Rupali on her bond with Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai cast: Speaking about the special and strong bond that Rupali shares with her Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai cast even today, she says, "Be it in person, or via these kinds of social media interactions, when the Sarabhai gang gets together it is always madness and an amazing feeling! It was so lovely and surprising to see Sumit and Satish Kaka just reply to my tweets out of the blue. The special and strong bond that we share continues to remain, in this way or any other way even if we don't end up speaking to each other for long. There is always going to be this connection between us that will remain forever. I was in fact laughing about the thought that if Ratna ben was on Twitter, she would have definitely shouted at me for being awake so late, as I was tweeting in the middle of the night! Haha!" On the professional front, Rupali Ganguly is presently busy playing the lead character in the top-rated show Anupamaa.

