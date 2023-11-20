10 best Hindi comedy web series to watch for an instant dose of laughter: Panchayat to Gullak

Comedy movies and web series can instantly lift our mood and get us going even during tough times. We could all use a good laugh every now and then, and one of the best ways to achieve this is by watching some hilarious shows. Lucky for us, digital streaming platforms have plenty of Hindi comedy web series you can binge-watch from the comfort of your home.

Look no further if you’re looking for romantic comedy shows or family comedy series! Here are some of the best Hindi comedy web series you need to add to your watchlist right away.

10 Indian comedy web series to binge-watch on OTT platforms

While OTT platforms have a number of Hindi comedy web series, it can get challenging to narrow down and choose a few good ones that are worthy of your time. This is why we have curated a list of the best Hindi web series that will hopefully put an end to your search.

1. Choona (2023)

No. of episodes: 8

IMDB Rating: 6.5

Cast: Jimmy Shergill, Monika Panwar, Namit Das

Director: Pushpendra Nath Misra

Writers: Pushpendra Nath Misra, Srishti Dubey, Mugdhaa Ranade

Year of release: 2023

Where to Watch: Netflix

In Netflix’s heist comedy-drama series Choona, a resilient team of underdogs comes together to settle the score against formidable politician Shukla Ji (Jimmy Shergill). With laughter-filled moments, unexpected leadership gone wrong, some astrological insights, and sneaky espionage, the stars seem to be undeniably aligned for this crew of misfits.

2. Happy Family, Conditions Apply (2023)

No. of episodes: 10

IMDB Rating: 6.5

Cast: Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Ayesha Jhulka, Paresh Ganatra, Atul Kumar

Director: Aatish Kapadia, Jamnadas Majethia

Writers: Vibhawari Deshpander, Sourav Ghosh, Khushali Jariwala, Aatish Kapadia, Jamnadas Majethia, Kesar Majesthia

Year of release: 2023

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Happy Family, Conditions Apply is undoubtedly one of the best Hindi series, with a stellar cast! It revolves around the Dholakia family, whose four generations live under one roof. The show is a hilarious ride, as the family lands in quirky situations and navigates the ups and downs together.

3. Panchayat (2020)

No. of episodes: 8 episodes (Season 1); 8 episodes (Season 2)

IMDB Rating: 8.9

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta

Director: Deepak Kumar Mishra

Writer: Chandan Kumar

Year of release: 2020

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Panchayat is a hilarious drama that portrays the life of Abhishek, an engineering graduate, who ends up joining as a Panchayat secretary in a remote village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh for a lack of better job opportunities. The second season of the series is equally hilarious, and it was released in 2022.

4. Gullak (2019)

No. of episodes: 5 episodes (Season 1); 5 episodes (Season 2); 5 episodes (Season 3)

IMDB Rating: 9.1

Cast: Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar

Director: Palash Vaswani, Amrit Raj Gupta

Writer: Shreyansh Pandey, Durgesh Singh, Nikhil Vijay, Vidit Tripathi

Year of release: 2019

Where to Watch: SonyLIV

Gullak is a heartwarming comedy series that revolves around the Mishra family- Santosh and Shanti Mishra and their two sons, Annu Mishra and Aman Mishra. The relatable tales of the Mishra family and their small-town life will surely keep you hooked! It is one of the best family comedy web series in Hindi that is unmissable.

5. Kota Factory (2019)

No. of episodes: 5 episodes (Season 1); 5 episodes (Season 2)

IMDB Rating: 9

Cast: Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, Urvi Singh

Director: Raghav Subbu

Writer: Saurabh Khanna, Puneet Batra, Abhishek Yadav, Sandeep Jain, Manoj Kalwani

Year of release: 2019

Where to Watch: Netflix

Vaibhav, an IIT aspirant, moves to Kota like thousands of other students to prepare for the JEE exam. He must navigate the challenges the city throws at him to succeed in his mission.

6. Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare (2018)

No. of episodes: 8 episodes (season 1); 8 episodes (season 2)

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Cast: Zakir Khan, Vyom Sharma, Kumar Varun

Director: Vikas Chandra, Shashant Shah

Writer: Zakir Khan, Chirag Mahabal, Utkarsh Porwal, Vishwas Sharma, Ayush Tiwari

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ronnie is an unemployed guy with no sense of responsibility. He lies to the world that he is related to an MLA to get his way. However, his lies land him in precarious situations.

7. Comicstaan (2018)

No. of episodes: 8

IMDB Rating: 6.8

Judges: Tanmay Bhat, Kaneez Surka, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastien, Naveen Richard, Zakir Khan, Sapan Verma, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta

Director: Khuzema Haveliwala

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Comicstaan is a stand-up comedy competition series that brings together some hilarious budding Indian comedians. Not just the participants, you’ll also get to see some of your favorite comedians on the show as judges.

8. Tripling (2016)

No. of episodes: 15 episodes

IMDB Rating: 8.5

Cast: Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar

Director: Rajesh Krishnan, Sameer Saxena, Neeraj Udhwani

Writer: Sumeet Vyas, Akarsh Khurana, Abbas Dalal, Arunabh Kumar

Year of release: 2016

Where to Watch: Zee5

Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitvan are siblings at different stages in their lives. When Chandan returns to India with the news of his divorce, the siblings unite for a road trip towards a common purpose. Tripling is one of the best Indian comedy web series you can’t miss!

9. Permanent Roommates (2014)

No. of episodes: 5 episodes (season 1); 7 episodes (season 2); 5 episodes (Season 3)

IMDB Rating: 8.6

Cast: Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh

Director: Sameer Saxena, Deepak Kumar Mishra

Writer: Biswapati Sarkar

Year of release: 2014

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

After a 3-year long distance relationship, Mikesh and Tanya decide to finally tie the knot. The realities of taking the next step bring out situations that are introspective and hilarious. This romantic comedy series is a must-watch!

10. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai (2004)

No. of episodes: 69 episodes (season 1); 10 episodes (season 2)

IMDB Rating: 9

Cast: Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rakesh Kumar, Rupali Ganguly

Director: Deven Bhojani, Aatish Kapadia

Writer: Aatish Kapadia

Year of release: 2004

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The show has an upper-class Gujarati family at its center, with quirky dynamics within the members. Sarabhai vs Sarbhai was, at the time of release, quite underappreciated. However, it gained a lot of fans during its re-runs on TV. Both seasons of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

