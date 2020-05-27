EXCLUSIVE: Kabir Khan, Akshay Oberoi on being hands on fathers: Enjoyed changing diapers & doing little chores

As fatherhood is a special journey, handling a kid is no easy task as well. Here’s what some of the fathers from the showbiz world have to be a hands on parent.

Being a parent is never an easy job for both mother and father. While there was a time when handling a child was considered to be a mother’s responsibility, now fathers are also participating in doing little chores for the child. Interestingly, the ongoing lockdown has also given the fathers enough time to reconnect with their kids and spend more time with them. The situation is no different in the showbiz world where the celeb dads also don’t get enough time to spend with their kids owing to their respective hectic schedule. Recently, Shruti Seth got in touch with four celeb dads from the industry – Kabir Khan, Akshay Oberoi, Vikramaditya Motwane and Danish Aslam - in a Facebook live in collaboration with Pinkvilla and spoke about their responsibilities as a father and much more.

During the conversation, Shruti asked these celebs if they consider themselves as a hands-on father. To this, each one of them replied positively. In fact, Akshay and Kabir even asserted that they have enjoyed changing diapers for their kids along with helping their respective wives with little chores regarding the baby. The Fitoor actor, who has a three year old son Avyaan, stated that he enjoys being a father. He also emphasised that he and his wife Jyothi have split the responsibilities as they both are working. “I have always been a hands-on father. It’s not just coronavirus or lockdown that made it that way. It was ever since he was born. I mean the first two months, I had changed diapers exclusively. So, I have always been sort of a hands-on dad and I have always enjoyed being a dad and caring for him. It’s been just this period where it’s not been, I mean usually everything else, Jyoti and I have split work in ways we can as she is going for work.”

On the other hand, Kabir, who is an acclaimed filmmaker, believes that he has been a hands-on father whenever he has been home. “The point is that that our profession is such that we are out for such an extended period of time that one doesn’t get the opportunity to be full time hands-on parents. So, when I come back from a really long stint, then Mini gives me the leverage to be the good cop, the guy who is sought of a fun parent. In fact, when they were born, things like changing diapers and helping out with little chores that have always been a part of my responsibility. In fact, I have always enjoyed doing that not just with them but with my nieces also. So, that’s always been a part of me being a parent. But having said that there is no comparison to what Mini would do as a parent hands-on.”

Meanwhile, Vikramaditya has been a pretty cool father and enjoy doing stuff with her daughter Akira. “When it comes to things like playing with her, reading with her, putting her to bed at night, getting her changed, sitting with her for dinner, I am doing all those things. It’s just that when it comes to things like schoolwork or the discipline, for me it’s like you don’t want to step into that in an active sort of way. There is always a little bit of good cop or bad cop thing that we also tend to do and sometimes it’s great fun,” he was quoted saying.

However, Shruti's husband Danish Aslam feels that while he has been a hands-on father, he also believes being a parent is quite a tiring job for both mums and dads. “Whenever I was at home or I am, even though and I did change diapers, I disagree with Kabir that changing diapers is something I like doing, but I did do it. And more than good cop bad cop, during the lockdown we were both just very exhausted cops because by the end of the day, dealing with the bundle of energy (his daughter) who can’t even step out of the door is tiring. But I do think I have been a hands-on parent. Given that we are both working, I feel that it kind of switches in a house between who is at home at that point of time,” he added.

