Chandu Champion Week 1 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan's film netts Rs 34 crores in 7 days; Targets Rs 50 crore plus

Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan and starring Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and others had an underwhelming week one as it netted Rs 34 crores in 7 days. The film opened to low numbers but the trending that it has seen since then has been appreciable. With a bigger opening, Chandu Champion could have been looking at better results.

Chandu Champion Netts Rs 34 Crores In Week 1; Heads For Crucial Week 2

Chandu Champion is heading into the crucial second week. The film will need to have a double digit weekend. With decent support from metros, the Kartik Aaryan movie should be targetting to nett Rs 50 crores the very least, in its full run. Munjya will be the first preference for Hindi moviegoers for the week and in just 6 days, Kalki 2898 AD will release and take away a good chunk of Chandu Champion's performing screens.

Why Is Chandu Champion Not Able To Get A Move On At The Box Office?

Appreciation for Chandu Champion is there but it is not translating into strong box office numbers because the initials were weak and the appeal is not much in the mass pockets. Filmmakers will have to sit down and analyse what kind of films they should make, so that their films can appeal to a wider range of audience.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Chandu Champion Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 4.50 crores 2 Rs 6.50 crores 3 Rs 9.75 crores 4 Rs 5 crores 5 Rs 3 crores 6 Rs 2.75 crores 7 Rs 2.50 crores Total Rs 34 crores nett in 7 days

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is a movie on the extraordinary life of Indian Paralympian Murlikant Petkar.

Murlikant Petkar, very early on in his life, has the dream of winning a gold medal for India at the Olympic Games. Back in the days, representing India and winning a gold at the Olympic Games is not considered practical. Despite his father's unwillingness, he learns wrestling at a local akhada. One thing leads to another and he finds himself in the Indian Army. He goes on to represent the Indian Army as a boxer and later, India, as a paralympian swimmer.

Despite all that Petkar has achieved in his life, his achievements remain hidden till he decides to file an FIR on the president of India for not awarding him with an Arjuna Award.To know why Petkar wants an Arjuna Award and whether he gets one from the President of India, you have to watch Chandu Champion.

Chandu Champion In Theatres

