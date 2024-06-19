Chandu Champion Day 5 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan film adds Rs 2.85 crore on first Tuesday

Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan and starring Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav and others, collected Rs 2.85 crores at the box office on Tuesday. The total collections of the movie are approaching Rs 30 crores and by the end of week 1, they will be around Rs 34 crores. The week 2 and week 3 will be very crucial for Chandu Champion to do a business of over Rs 50 crores.

Chandu Champion Collects Rs 2.85 Crores On Tuesday At The Indian Box Office

Chandu Champion's Tuesday hold on percentage terms is good as it has dropped by less than 40 percent from its opening day but the problem is that the opening day was too low. The film is competing with Munjya and Inside Out 2 and the coming week will see it share screens with Ishq Vishk, a rom-com that is expected to keep the youth engaged.

Kartik Aaryan's Next Theatrical Film Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

After Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan moves onto Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Diwali release is sure to take a bigger opening than Murlikant Petkar's biopic drama. Kartik Aaryan after Chandu Champion will be looking for consolidation on the initials front and only Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's strong opening can provide him with that.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Chandu Champion Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 4.50 crores 2 Rs 6.50 crores 3 Rs 9.75 crores 4 Rs 5 crores 5 Rs 2.85 crores Total Rs 28.60 crores nett in 5 days

Watch the Chandu Champion Trailer

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is a movie on the extraordinary life of Indian Paralympian Murlikant Petkar.

Murlikant Petkar, very early on in his life, has the dream of winning a gold medal for India at the Olympic Games. Back in the days, representing India and winning a gold at the Olympic Games is not considered practical. Despite his father's unwillingness, he learns wrestling at a local akhada. One thing leads to another and he finds himself in the Indian Army. He goes on to represent the Indian Army as a boxer and later, India, as a paralympian swimmer.

Despite all that Petkar has achieved in his life, his achievements remain hidden till he decides to file an FIR on the president of India for not awarding him with an Arjuna Award.To know why Petkar wants an Arjuna Award and whether he gets one from the President of India, you have to watch Chandu Champion.

Chandu Champion In Theatres

