EXCLUSIVE: 'I am all in for my films', Kartik Aaryan opens up on pay flexibility; Reveals his dream director

Kartik Aaryan is no longer the rising star that he was. He is now an established list-A actor with many successful films under his belt. Over the years, he has created a very significant following for himself and it is set to grow further with his two biggies this year namely, Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Bhool Bhulaiyya 3 directed by Anees Bazmee, co-starring Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Kartik Aaryan graced Pinkvilla with an interview, ahead of the release of his much awaited film Chandu Champion, where he spoke about collaborating with Kabir Khan for the first time and how Kabir Khan's process is different from that of Anees Bazmee. He also spoke in length about why actors needs to be flexible about their acting fee and lastly shared the director whom he would really like to collaborate with.

Kartik Aaryan Says His Main Priority Is That His Producers Profit From His Film

Kartik Aaryan, in his conversation with Himesh Mankad, was asked whether he has a specific number in mind in terms of movie collections when he signs a film or while he is shooting for a film. To this Kartik said, "I don't think about a specific number. Yes, it should be profitable for my producers. And there is no limit to how much profit it can make. All I want is that my producers don't lose money. Also, I try that I find my creative satisfaction too,"

Kartik Aaryan Breaks The Misconception Around Commercial Films And Concept Based Films

Kartik then broke the misconception around commercial films and concept based films and revealed how he picks the films he works on. He said, "We often feel that when we do a mainstream film, it will be very profitable or will open big, but it happens to be that sometimes, something very unique attaches to a lot of people. There is no formula to that. I go with my gut feeling. When I listen to the story, I think whether I liked it or not and whether I want to go see it in a theatre or not."

Kartik Aaryan Opens Up On The Importance Of Pay Flexibility In The Movie Industry

The Chandu Champion actor has always been very vocal about how artists need to be flexible about their acting fee, especially if it helps scale-up their film and improve the theatrical experience. Elucidating his thoughts further in the Pinkvilla interview, he said, "I am all in for my film. All my producers and directors also know that. I think that's something which is very important, especially in today's day and age. A lul period is going on. During it, we can't think who is earning how much."

"The film should make the money. The film should be made in a way that it should reach the audience in a very big way and in an aesthetic manner. And we should not compromise on the product, especially in today's time", he said.

Kartik however also laughingly said that he modifies his fees only when it is needed, otherwise he doesn't. Else, the producers will benefit a lot from it.

Kartik Aaryan Shares That His Dream Director Is Rajkumar Hirani

Kartik Aaryan was asked about the director he really wishes to collaborate with. He thought a little and then said, "Raju Hirani sir. Would love to collaborate with him. 100 percent".

Kartik Aaryan's Upcoming Movie Projects

Kartik Aaryan has his hands full with a number of movies. Following Chandu Champion, the actor will shift his focus to Bhool Bhulaiyya 3. He is also set to collaborate with Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Basu and perhaps also Sooraj Barjatya.

How excited are you for Chandu Champion and Kartik Aaryan's other films?

