EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut on fight for Sushant Singh Rajput: Won’t gain films or money; Will only gain enemies
After a no-holds-barred interview with Pinkvilla on what she alleges to be ‘Movie Mafia’ and ‘Suicide Gang’ of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut has been constantly been putting forth her views on the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Manikarnika director and actress has in fact fuelled a heated debate on nepotism once again and has received both brickbats and support from people and celebrities.
Though her tryst with controversial subjects such as nepotism is not new, the subject has never before caused a clamour and uproar of this degree. Kangana has always been blunt talking about rampant nepotism and professional bullying in Bollywood which is focused on demoralising ‘outsiders’.
Actor and TV host Simi Garewal recently took to social media and wrote how Kangana was braver and bolder than her (Simi). On the other spectrum, Bollywood celebs like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar shared their reactions on social media after Kangana took a shot at them during one of her interviews for underplaying nepotism.
Kangana has always been vocal about her disappointment with the industry on the nepotism debate. Rebutting the satirical comments and jibes by the fellow actors, Kangana said, “It is so sad. I do not know what to say because I have been in their place. People who come from outside, I have said it in my earlier interviews as well, we [outsiders] do not have the comfort of our parents' houses. I am not Anil Kapoor or Mahesh Bhatt's daughter. Or when you talk about Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu or Richa Chadda, I understand they have bills to pay for their house; everybody is not and doesn’t want to live the kind of life I aspire. So, I do understand where they're coming from and there are a lot of pressures. People are very bothered about their own personal gains.”
In the last few weeks, while Kangana has gained support, she has also been subjected to allegations that she is minting an opportunity to settle scores. Refuting the allegations and calling them as baseless and tasteless, the actress says, “What will I gain? I will not gain films for sure. I will not gain brand endorsements. I will not gain any money. The only thing I will gain is more enemies. So, while I understand that others may not have my inclination to gain enemies, what I expect from them is just to give respect to other people’s struggle.”
“Taapsee said I've had weird experiences in life. I have had weird experiences in life. I'm a weirdo? They say I'm an extremist and jobless person. Swara said that my claims of nepotism are fake. Richa says that people are not giving positive vibrations to the universe. Yes, of course, right now the last thing I want to give out is positive vibrations to the universe when we have lost the life of a very significant person. He wasn't just another life. We don't feel very positive about things around. It’s true! But to completely disregard my struggles, is another thing,” she adds.
Kangana claims that she is still facing an onslaught of insinuations and fake stories – something, which she believes Sushant also endured. “It's out there for people to see the kinds of media reports and the cases put on me. Even the interview that Karan Johar gave in London, is there for everyone to see. You cannot turn a blind eye and state I haven’t been through this. What did they do to Sushant? Sushant is on record stating Bollywood will kick him out. You cannot just claim it was his schizophrenia,” says Kangana.
“Sameer Soni went on TV and said that Sushant was a Bipolar patient. Sushant’s psychiatrist never said it. They are making fake claims for some petty gains. I have nothing against that. I do understand that people have families to take care of, people have their own personal ambitions. But just simply don't disregard or discredit another person's struggle,” adds the actress.
Urging people to not disregard the struggles of individuals to survive in the industry, she says, “With folded hands that's my only request to people who are struggling in the film industry; please let us be. Not everyone is Kangana Ranaut or Sushant Singh Rajput but there are people like us in the industry. Every outsider is not the same.”
“Their struggles and personalities are not the same. So, there is no point in comparing struggles. I'm only talking about Sushant and myself. Please stop having this big aandolan [protest] against me just because you are not side-lined. You might not be but there are other people who have been. Let’s agree to disagree! Otherwise, again the movement against nepotism will have no impact. Failure of such a huge movement will lead to more despair in people who are in similar situations like Sushant was -- and what I am still going through. Please understand that people are still fighting for their lives and survival. Be kind and please let them be,” she concludes.
shalini kawatra : i completely feel the pain and the need for this wake up call to all who are a part of this social climate. it is shameful that someone so gifted and so authentic a being as Sushant Singh Rajput was so insensitively ruthlessly and blatantly mistreated by the #gangs of bollywood. Similarly for you Kangana Ranaut !! Your struggles for survival mimic the struggles of all of us in ordinary lives in a big way. I feel it is essentially the same mob mentality that has a very strong grip on the Indian socio-politico-cultural environment. What is strange is the blindsided response of the industry in the face of such a 'in your face' epic tragedy ...it is not just about an individual...it is about all of us !! It has had a searing impact on human will and aspirations and will leave a gaping wound if not healed and coming generations will pay the price. i am with you all the way in my little capacity as an ordinary citizen of this country.
Kangana is certainly one of kind women !!! There’s nothing to gain or lose for a person who came from out and achieved this high ... ooooppss by not being lucky to be born as Kapoor or Khan !!! Such losers .. do they even understand the fame and money came only because people watched their movie from decades and didn’t come from forefathers!! If you been that lucky to be born as Kapoor’s or Khan’s, why choose only movie as your career and do university or any other career and prove your lucky enough...
please go &watch all the forensic tutorials by experts on sushants death..even a novice can point out that it was a murder,shame on people like sameer soni who were claiming that sush was bipolar&hence was meant to do commit suicide etc etc.even kersi chavda said he never made any statement that sushant was bipolar so then who the hell is this loser samir soni??.my heart sinks when one thinks how mercilessly sushant was beaten up before being killed.postmortem doctors need to be arrested asap.
You are the one who wrote bad about Sushant. You are media mafia. Write only good truthful things about . If you can’t then don’t do it forsake publicity other we don’t want fancy media for kids or future generation . You are spoiler.
Well this game is not new to her...she always said no friends in bw. so same from her beginnings. but now i think she gained or has her own powerful cartel though - like vivek, swamy, a political party, young gutsy lawyer etc. her own favorite clout. so no difference. one group say's we will change the system and bully, the other group shows snobbery; in the end it is all politics. nothing will change. except some fun for the media and people.
Yayyyy #NationStandsWithKangana is trending at number 1 on twitter!! Every corrupt system should have a Kangana t to disrupt the ongoing unscrupulous arrangement. And no system should have people like Taapsee,Swara,Richa who disturb, distract and derail an important movement, just for some browny points.
How did tapsee, swara or richa distract or derail her agenda? She's the one who dragged them.
She very well knows that her career is over.
As a complete outsider and against all odds, Sridevi, who could barely speak Hindi, ruled the 80s when the entire movie industry were worshipping the 'angry-man Amitabh' & other action heroes to the core, where actressess were just an extra glorified extras or glamour showpieces. Today, I see that great spark back in Kangana, as a complete outsider who had courage, talent and integrity to fight and rule against all odds as the true Queen.
If Kangana Ranaut was friends with SSR, then I could understand her point. She will never know know why he committed suicide, but so quickly blames it on nepotism, because that pushes her own personal agenda. So, no she's not brave at all. If she really cared about the cause, she would have produced more movies with newcomers. All she's doing is creating a ruckus, because she finds personal enjoyment in it. The one and only (Big-budget) movie she produces, who was cast as the lead? So before she points fingers at others, she must do something herself.
I wasn't friends with George Floyd but I still stood up him. She is standing up for against bullying and nepotism in the industry she works in.
She has not produced any movie. Get your facts right!
She knows her career is at end, can’t get heroine roles anymore , eying politics, so doing all this natak, someone should sue her for defamation and malicious assault
Then go ahead sue me, Iam not the bully here
& someone should also sue you
It's the end of the road for Karan, Alia and their stooges. Once they go jobless, their PR slaves like you will be on streets as well
Anonymous 53 minutes ago
They should sue you for a false narrative
Kudos Kangana! Richa Chadda, if you're reading, think about this.......Have you gotten your due in bollywood? Has your fiancé? You are both uber talented and deserve so much more. Where are your opportunities to shine? I am only addressing you because I'm a massive fan. Kangana might be brazen in how she communicates, but you are intelligent enough to understand where she's coming from.
On global platform speaking ill about fellow citizens was really low of Karan !!
All those who shed crocodile tears after Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide are now targeting KR for exposing Bollywood’s “heavyweights” who work ‘behind the scenes’ in destroying careers of those who don’t obey them. They'll rather be chamchas of mafias than fighting for sushant like you, You know what? They will even sell their soul to them if they get some extra $$$$!
There is definitely a personal gain element in the attack these ladies are launching on kangana.
Fair enough, Sushant struggled with the people she alleges obstructed his success in the film industry. However, what evidence does she have to show that this caused his depression, and therefore led him to his death? Where is the causal link? Her views paints a picture whose sole existence depended on films. He always has a back up plan to fall back on of his career as a film star did not flourish. He was educated and also came from a TV background. It is therefore difficult to believe that those she allege - Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, or Javed Aktar etc caused his death. Kangana is outspoken, but also clever. Time will tell what her motives are.
yes time will tell when audiences like us will stop watching movies made by murders.
Where is the proof that he actually even had depression? It is not difficult at all to believe that bullies can harass and torture you. Motive is let me call out everyone so everyone abuses me, I lose film opportunities and have trolls like you after me? Wake up.
Have you watched her interview on Republic? She outlines the chain of events. Not to say that any of it is conclusive but she makes a strong case.
Lets see if kangna supports new talent with her production house .
If it takes off
Chor machaye shor!
Ah! Here comes the victim card! After calling ppl all sorts of names, she want ppl to be kind to her? If this was only about sushant and her, why take others' names? Who made her the flag bearer of outsiders? Did tapsee, swara or richa ask her to speak on their behalf?
No but she is speaking on there behalf and expected that they would understand before there career ends. But Taapsee, Richa are still in hopes of getting Karan Johar’s movie lol
She took the names to make a point. She is alone and no one supports her because they are too greedy for their own business
When she has been victimized why wouldn't she play victim card??