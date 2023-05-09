EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon will head to THESE locations next for The Crew, Read Deets

Pinkvilla was the first to report about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor’s movie collaboration, which was followed by The Crew’s official announcement, that also features Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead. Later, we wrote about Diljit Dosanjh joining this exciting cast, and even about Kapil Sharma’s special appearance in the film. We now have another update on this Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor backed project. After starting shooting in Mumbai, the team is all set to take off to Goa and Abu Dhabi for the outdoor schedules.

“Goa and Abu Dhabi play important roles in the narrative, but both of these are smaller schedules that will happen one after the other, with a short break in between. The makers are aiming to wrap up the outdoor schedules by May end or maximum by the first week of June. After this they will continue filming in Mumbai, and are aiming to finish the entire shoot by July. Kapil and Diljit too will join the team soon,” informs a source close to the development.

The Crew

The Crew also marks Kareena, Rhea and Ektaa’s reunion post Veere Di Wedding. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Ektaa had stated that Tabu, Kareena and Kriti - all of them have a distinct charm that they bring onto the screen. “Their acting prowess and captivating enigma have made them the leading ladies in their era of Bollywood. Each one of them has ruled in their decade and continues to wow audiences. It could have been none other than these three as the protagonists of ‘The Crew’. This is a dream ensemble, and we couldn’t have been more excited,” Kapoor had said.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra reveals she ‘fell down on her butt’ on Love Again red carpet; Here’s what happened next