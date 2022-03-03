EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar to start filming for their superhero film by 2022-end; Read Deets

Katrina Kaif and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar have earlier worked together in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat, and the fans have been waiting for the actress-director duo to collaborate once again for their superhero-action film, tentatively titled Super Soldier. In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, the director had opened up on the film’s shoot. “It all depends on the dates. Katrina is still busy. Tiger 3 shoot has got pushed and she will be free only by the end of this year or early next year. Our film will hopefully go on floors once she is free.”

We now have an exciting update on this front. We have heard that Katrina and Ali will start shooting for the film by the year-end. “Ali’s next with Shahid Kapoor will go on till June, after which he will begin work on his film with Katrina. The movie will be made on a massive scale and they don’t want to leave any stone unturned. They are aiming to start shooting by 2022-end. Ali has a few domestic and international locations in mind for the shoot, and will start with the recce after wrapping up his project with Shahid Kapoor,” informs a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, the source also informs that Katrina will undergo heavy action training for the movie, and will start with the prep a few months before the shooting date. Katrina and Ali share a close bond and have been friends from the time when Ali was an assistant director on Kabir Khan’s New York, which had featured the actress.

“I always cherish the kind of energy, madness and struggle of moving forward that Katrina has. She always wanted to work better and better. Every time we team up, there is so much honesty and by the grace of god, her performance has been recognized whenever we worked together. I feel she is blossoming as an actress and it is going to get even better with the kind of stuff that she is experimenting now. These are all positive things and we are waiting to come together again,” Ali had said.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Here’s how Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her birthday; Check out what dad Shakti Kapoor has to say