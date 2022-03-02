EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Kapoor joins Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas; Read Deets

In December 2021, Katrina Kaif officially announced her next with Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film has been titled Merry Christmas and is backed by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray. Sharing an image with the actor and the makers on Instagram, Katrina wrote, “BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir. He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox.”

Pinkvilla now has a new update on this much awaited film. We have learnt that the makers have roped in Sanjay Kapoor for the movie. “Sanjay plays an extremely important role in the film, however his character details have been kept under the wraps, though his part will have multiple layers. He will start shooting for the film this month. Katrina and Vijay are filming in Mumbai, and will move to Pune soon for another schedule,” informs a source close to the development.

Meanwhile, Kapoor is on a roll. In 2021, he had played the lead in the web show, The Last Hour. He was also recently seen in Karan Johar’s The Fame Game, alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene and Manav Kaul. In a recent conversation with IANS, Arjun Kapoor had said that he is happy as his actor-uncle Sanjay Kapoor is finally getting his due. “I love him a lot and I am so proud of him. He has always been there to support me and we even worked together in Tevar. He is a friend, a brother, a father figure and somebody who I always look up to for advice. I am just glad that he is getting his due,” Arjun had said.

