EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif REVEALS her equation with Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and other celebs; Find out

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film Boom, has come a long way in her acting career. She has been a part of some hit movies over the years such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and many others. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot, which also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif revealed her equation with her co-stars such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupati. Not just that, she also gave a short yet sweet reply when asked about her equation with her Jee Le Zaraa co-stars Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Katrina and Salman have shared on-screen space in several films including Partner, Bharat, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, and others. While chatting with Pinkvilla, she was asked to describe her equation with Salman Khan in one line, to which Katrina replied, “Always fun.”

Katrina Kaif’s equation with Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Vijay Sethupati

Katrina Kaif then described her equation with Jee Le Zaraa co-star Alia Bhatt as ‘always special’. Further, she called Priyanka Chopra ‘always inspiring’, and her Merry Christmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi ‘honest’. When asked about Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina lauded his intelligence and revealed how informative he is. “Always informative, always knowledgeable. It's intellectual, you always leave knowing more than you met him with. He's incredibly intelligent,” said Katrina.