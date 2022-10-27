EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif wants to steal one of Vicky Kaushal's physical traits; Find out

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Apart from showering love on each other and making the hearts of their fans melt, these two are also pretty focused on maintaining a good physique. Vicky often shares pictures from the gym of his bulked-up body setting major fitness goals amongst his fans. On the other hand, Katrina too works hard to maintain that figure. Well, recently her beauty brand Kay Beauty turned 3 and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she opened up about one physical trait she would want to steal from her husband.

During a rapid-fire round when Katrina Kaif was asked to reveal one physical trait that she would like to steal from Vicky Kaushal, without wasting a minute she replied, “I think his ability to lose weight by just like (snaps her finger) deciding.” Well, we completely agree with Katrina!