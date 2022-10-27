EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif wants to steal one of Vicky Kaushal's physical traits; Find out
Katrina Kaif in a recent chat with Pinkvilla opened up about her relationship details with Vicky Kaushal.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Apart from showering love on each other and making the hearts of their fans melt, these two are also pretty focused on maintaining a good physique. Vicky often shares pictures from the gym of his bulked-up body setting major fitness goals amongst his fans. On the other hand, Katrina too works hard to maintain that figure. Well, recently her beauty brand Kay Beauty turned 3 and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she opened up about one physical trait she would want to steal from her husband.
During a rapid-fire round when Katrina Kaif was asked to reveal one physical trait that she would like to steal from Vicky Kaushal, without wasting a minute she replied, “I think his ability to lose weight by just like (snaps her finger) deciding.” Well, we completely agree with Katrina!
Check out the interview:
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s work front
Both Katrina and Vicky are totally busy in their respective careers, with some promising projects in the pipeline. Katrina will be next seen in the upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, which is slated to hit the theatres on November 4, this year. The actress has a highly exciting line-up including Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, and Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Vicky, on the other hand, is currently busy with the shooting of the autobiographical drama Sam Bahadur. He recently wrapped up a schedule for this film. He will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic comedy alongside Sara Ali Khan, and Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. In fact, his film The Immortal Ashwatthama too is back on track.
