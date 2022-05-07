EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani takes a break from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions to shoot for RC-15 with Ram Charan

Kiara Advani is on a roll these days. The actress is gearing up for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. The horror-comedy is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa and is slated to release on May 20 this year. And as the promotions for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have begun, Kiara has been on her toes ever since. However, Pinkvilla has now learnt that Kiara has taken a break from the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to shoot for her much talked about movie RC-15 with Ram Charan.

A source has revealed that Kiara has flown to Vizag to shoot for a short schedule of RC-15 and will be rejoining the promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 soon. “Kiara has been constantly working for quite a while now. While earlier she was hustling between shoot schedules of her upcoming films, currently she's juggling promotions and shoots. Having begun Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions towards the of April, Kiara took a break of 5 days for shooting S Shankar's upcoming film RC-15 in Vizag, post which she would instantly rejoin Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, where the team is planning a round of city tours. After the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara immediately steps into Jug Jugg Jeeyo promotions,” the source was quoted saying.

To note, apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara will also be seen in Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor in the lead. The movie is slated to release on June 24 this year.

