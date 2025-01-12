EXCLUSIVE: Manisha Koirala admits she became ‘arrogant’ after success; says she regrets ‘some mistakes’

Manisha Koirala is one of the most renowned actresses in the industry, having proven her talent with groundbreaking roles. The actress, who gained fame after starring in 1942: A Love Story, recently shared in an interview with Pinkvilla that while stardom did make her somewhat bit arrogant, and added she regrets making some mistakes.'

Manisha Koirala was asked about how her personality evolved during a major transition in her career and whether she felt like a different person at that time. In response, Koirala said, "Yes, I think I had changed. I felt like I became a bit arrogant. When success comes quickly, without much hard work, changes are inevitable. And you are immature, you're young, so you don’t understand much—neither about the world nor about yourself."

She added, "So, I think it makes you a little arrogant, like you know, thinking you're ‘the center of the world.’ But I’m not really. You realize that as you mature and go through life. At that time, I felt like I was the center of the universe."

The Dil Se actress added, "There were some mistakes I made that I regret today, but I don’t think I made any huge mistakes. I mean, if I made any mistakes in life, I did them for myself. If at all, I might have hurt someone else, yes."

She continued, "Because I am a sensitive person. And also, a big factor in my life has been my mother and father, who no matter how much I soar, will bring me back down to earth and say, 'Stay grounded.'”

On the work front, Manisha made her Bollywood debut with Subhash Ghai's 1991 film Saudagar. Her most recent appearance was in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

