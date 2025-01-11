EXCLUSIVE: Manisha Koirala expresses joy over her post Heeramandi phase; 'Agar Sanjay Bhansali ne...'

Manisha Koirala received a lot of acclaim for her performance in the 2024 series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress expressed joy over her post-Heeramandi phase and credited her director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for it.

In an exclusive conversation on Pinkvilla’s podcast, Manisha Koirala reacted to receiving the awards and accolades for her Heeramandi performance. She said, “Mujhe bahut hi accha lag raha hai kyunki kaafi struggle hui thi jab mujhe wapas industry me aake kaam karna tha (I feel very good because I had to struggle a lot when I had to come back to the industry and work).”

Expressing her gratitude to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manisha stated, “Agar Sanjay Bhansali ne mujhe yeh role na diya hota na toh kahan hoti main? (If Sanjay Bhansali had not given me this role, where would I have been?) This credit I want to give to my phenomenal director because he thought me worthy of this role. Yeh unhone mujh par vishwas kiya uss waqt jab mujhe khud par vishwas nahi tha ki main kar paungi ya nahi. Main bahut darti thi (He believed in me at a time when I did not believe in myself, whether I would be able to do it or not. I was very scared).”

Sharing the reason behind this self-doubt, Manisha mentioned, “Ek waqt nikal gaya tha, aur yeh cancer ke baad (A time had passed and after cancer), it’s a new body and a new body has limitations. I wasn't sure I could withstand challenges.”

Recalling her first reaction on being offered Heeramandi, Manisha Koirala recalled, “I was gardening in Nepal. Jab mujhe pata chala Sanjay Bhansali ka phone aaya, maine kaha, ‘Kya?’ Main daudte hue upar gayi aur phir Zoom meeting rakha. Main sun rahi thi woh kya keh rahe the, lekin mere mann mein toh, ‘Main karungi karungi karungi.’ (When I got to know that SLB's phone had come, I said, ‘What?’ I ran upstairs and then had a Zoom meeting. I was listening to him, but in my mind, I was saying, ‘I will do it; I will do it’). It was like, ‘Of course I am gonna do it; I am not crazy.’ So I was on top of the world.”

Regarding the work she’d like to do after Heeramandi, Manisha shared, “I request all my well-wishers and filmmakers to give me something on par with Heeramandi or come close to it. Don't come with something that I am not challenged by and I am not excited about.”

