EXCLUSIVE: Milan Luthria on Ahan Shetty’s casting in Tadap; Adds there are talks about sequel to Taxi No. 9211

Milan Luthria is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in Bollywood, having directed films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Taxi No. 9211 and The Dirty Picture in the past. His next titled Tadap featuring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria is gearing up for a release soon. It’s trailer was unveiled last month. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker opened up about casting Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan in this film.

“I got a call from Sajid (Nadiadwala, Producer) saying to come and meet. So we met and he said, ‘I have been looking for something to do with this boy for a year or so but nothing has really clicked, so would you be interested?’ So I said I would like to meet him, which I did. Then I said I would like to test him, which happened too, and then we were looking for a subject when we saw RX 100. That was the moment when it all fell into place. So we bought the rights and got going,” informs Luthria. Tadap is an official adaptation of the 2018 Telugu romantic action-drama RX 100.

Meanwhile, is he planning to make a sequel to any of his past films too? “Yes, there has been talks about a sequel to Taxi No. 9211. But nothing has been decided yet,” Luthria shares. Has he started working on the script and the cast? “Nothing has been decided yet. Someone mentioned it to me, so I said I will think about it,” the filmmaker signs off.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Divya Khosla Kumar plays politician in Satyameva Jayate 2: ‘Saw few speeches like of Smriti Irani’