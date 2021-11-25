EXCLUSIVE: Milan Luthria on Tadap, Ahan Shetty, Suniel Shetty and possibility of collaborating with Ajay Devgn

After helming the 2017 action-adventure, Baadshaho, director Milan Luthria’s next titled Tadap is gearing up for a release. The Sajid Nadiadwala production is headlined by Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Milan stated that the reason behind a gap between his two directorials is the Covid-19 pandemic. “And that’s how it is with me. I spend a lot of time planning things out. But this time around we lost two years literally, and to get this kind of quality you had to give the time,” says Luthria.

Milan further adds that as a filmmaker once should try everything. “You’ve worked with the senior most actor in the business, Mr Bachchan, and then you get a chance to do something new. I also believe that filmmakers need to keep reinventing themselves if they need to stay relevant. So if an opportunity comes along, you look at it, your instinct feels right. When I met Ahan it felt good. I tested him a couple of times and he delivered. I just wanted to make sure he could perform because it's a difficult character,” says Milan.

He informs that Tara’s screentest had also gone really well. “Then they tested together too. I just thought this is something I haven’t done before and that’s the reason I should do it. Also (we are) backed up by a very big production house. We also managed to get Pritam. So we were like, ‘Let's all do it, and have fun doing something that we haven’t done before’. So we worked hard at it, and it’s looking good. I am glad I made that choice,” Milan shares.

Milan also states that Ahan’s actor-father Suniel Shetty was very confident and supportive. “He (Suniel) said that, ‘Ahan is blessed to have someone like you to guide him. We never thought we would get someone like you. Teach him everything that you can for the journey of his career’. I think he must have dropped in once or twice on the set, but no questions nothing. (He was) very happy, just took a backseat and said go for it,” says Milan.

Meanwhile, Luthria and actor Ajay Devgn have been frequent collaborators, having worked on films like Kachche Dhaage, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Baadshaho. Is there a possibility to collaborate again for a new project? “We keep talking. We talk to each other. But what makes the penny drop is a good subject. Something that suits him and me. The moment I come across something I will immediately tell him that ‘Listen, let's just do this’. And we are very happy to get together, spend time and do a film together,” Milan signs off.

Also Read | WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor goofing around with her pet Panda is the dose of cuteness you need today